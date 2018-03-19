Log in
Barclays

BARCLAYS (BARC)
News 
News

Barclays Says Activist Investor Sherborne Has Acquired 5.2% Stake

03/19/2018 | 09:11am CET

By Adam Clark

Barclays PLC said Monday that activist shareholder Sherborne Investors Management LP has acquired a 5.2% stake in the bank.

Sherborne Investors said in a statement that it invested 580 million pounds ($808.5 million) in Barclays shares and derivatives. Barclays said it will continue to engage with Sherborne and welcomes it as an investor.

Sherborne describes itself as focused on "turnaround" investments in underperforming companies. Its portfolio manager is Edward Bramson, who recently led the takeover of Electra Private Equity PLC.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article : Barclays, Electra Private Equity Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC 2.30% 890 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) B LTD 0.00% 24 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 21 951 M
EBIT 2018 7 537 M
Net income 2018 2 409 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 35 754 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | BARC | GB0031348658 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael R. Harte Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS3.15%49 250
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.74%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
