Barclays Says Activist Investor Sherborne Has Acquired 5.2% Stake

By Adam Clark

Barclays PLC said Monday that activist shareholder Sherborne Investors Management LP has acquired a 5.2% stake in the bank.

Sherborne Investors said in a statement that it invested 580 million pounds ($808.5 million) in Barclays shares and derivatives. Barclays said it will continue to engage with Sherborne and welcomes it as an investor.

Sherborne describes itself as focused on "turnaround" investments in underperforming companies. Its portfolio manager is Edward Bramson, who recently led the takeover of Electra Private Equity PLC.

