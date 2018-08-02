Barclays : Swings to Profit as Trading Picks Up -- Update

By Max Colchester

LONDON -- Barclays PLC said Thursday its first-half profit was bolstered by a pickup in revenue at its trading division and lower bad-loan losses, as the British bank continues a grinding march to prove its business model can churn out strong returns.

The bank swung to a net profit of GBP468 million ($614 million) from a GBP1.2 billion loss a year earlier. Revenue in the first six months of the year was flat at GBP10.9 billion.

The bank trumpeted the quarterly figures, which for the first time in years weren't marred by a big financial impairment, as a vision of what the bank can achieve. Barclays said its return on equity -- a key measure of profitability -- was 11.8% in the last three months. The British bank has said it should hit a return on equity of 10% by 2020. Overall, Barclays's capital buffers fell slightly as it took on extra risk in its investment-banking division.

The lender's investment bank is being closely scrutinized as investors worry that capital deployed there could be put to better use elsewhere. Barclays said its trading business recorded growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was down 2% but was offset by equities-trading revenue, which was up 30%. This compared with increases of 8% and 14%, respectively, at U.S. banks, according to Berenberg Bank analysts. However, Barclays warned that volatility in the markets had been low in July and that overall impairments could pick up due to accounting changes.

Barclays executives pointed to the first-half results as a key moment for the bank, which has struggled with years of lackluster share performance and the arrival of an activist investor. Insiders say the market's reaction will gauge whether shareholders are buying the growth vision that Chief Executive Jes Staley has presented or continue to value the bank on its past performance.

To some extent, Mr. Staley's fate rests outside his hands. The Brexit vote has spooked investors, who have worried that the U.K. economy could suffer and drag Barclays's sizable retail business with it. And analysts fret that the bank's red-hot growth in U.S. credit cards could see the bank burned if the economic cycle there cools. The one lever he can pull is on costs. The bank said costs were down 3% year-over-year, excluding the effect of litigation charges.

Write to Max Colchester at [email protected]