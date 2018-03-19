Sherborne acquires voting rights over 5.16 percent in Barclays

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays said on Monday that entities controlled by activist investor Sherborne had acquired voting rights of 5.16 percent in the British bank's issued share capital.

"As with all its shareholders, Barclays will continue to engage with Sherborne, and welcomes them as a shareholder," Barclays said in a statement after the initial disclosure of the shareholding.

Activist investors have become a growing threat for large listed firms as they often use their minority shareholdings to push through major changes in company strategy.

Sherborne Investors, which describes itself as a turnaround investment firm on its website, raised 700 million pounds in an initial public offering last year.

The firm, led by Edward Bramson, forced British private equity firm Electra to fire its management team.

It was founded in 1986 and is involved in both private and publicly listed investments.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)