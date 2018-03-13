Log in
U.S. Libor trader loses UK appeal over rigging conviction

03/13/2018 | 12:44pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - A U.S. former Barclays (>> Barclays) trader, who alleged his London trial as a defendant in the Libor rate-rigging scandal was unfair because a key prosecution witness lacked credibility, on Tuesday lost an appeal against his conviction.

LONDON (Reuters) - A U.S. former Barclays trader, who alleged his London trial as a defendant in the Libor rate-rigging scandal was unfair because a key prosecution witness lacked credibility, on Tuesday lost an appeal against his conviction.

Alex Pabon had argued the main banking witness for Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Saul Haydon Rowe, gave evidence that was incomplete or inaccurate and outside his expertise and could have damaged the trader's credibility.

The Court of Appeal said in its judgment it had concluded that Pabon's conviction was safe. "We dismiss the appeal".

Barclays declined to comment.

Pabon's conviction is part of a global investigation into allegations that banks colluded in setting benchmark rates such as Libor (London interbank offered rate), against which rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of contracts and loans are set across the world.

Around a dozen of the world's largest banks have been fined about $9 billion pounds as part of the investigation and about 30 traders have been charged in the UK and United States.

The Court of Appeal also said there was no room for complacency and the case stood as a "stark reminder of the need for those instructing expert witnesses to satisfy themselves as to the witness' expertise and to engage - difficult though it sometimes may be - an expert of a suitable calibre".

Rowe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pabon and former Barclays traders Peter Johnson, Jonathan Mathew and Jay Merchant in 2016 brought to five the number of bankers convicted in Britain over Libor rigging after Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was jailed in 2015.

Hayes, who is serving an 11-year sentence, and Mathew, serving a four-year term, have asked the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to review their cases. The CCRC examines potential miscarriages of justice.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Simon Jessop and John Stonestreet)

By Kirstin Ridley

Stocks treated in this article : Citigroup, Barclays, UBS Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP -0.12% 76.02 Delayed Quote.2.16%
UBS GROUP -0.65% 17.505 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 21 980 M
EBIT 2018 7 573 M
Net income 2018 2 354 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 14,62
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 36 095 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | BARC | GB0031348658 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,23  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael R. Harte Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS4.14%50 120
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%335 174
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
