Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco    BAR   BE0003790079

BARCO (BAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Barco : Are your workplace walls crumbling around you?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:06am CEST

The workplace as we once knew it - the place where you go to work - has undergone a major change in the last decade. The large office buildings with floor upon floor of desk-bound workers, have been upgraded to colourful creative spaces and bespoke furniture, designed around specific employee tasks - the physical buildings now set-out to foster collaboration or concentration at any time of the day.

And actually, there's more… Coffee shops, trains, departure lounges, kitchen tables at home. Your desk space is no longer confined to those large office buildings. It has moved, into the wild world out here. The mobile worker is on the rise, which only increases the need for collaboration devices, connected offices and unified communications technology.

Opening up the workplace to an 'always on' virtual space, challenges your workplace strategy as a business. To help your employees with this kind of seamless collaboration no matter where their workplace is, you need to come up with a strategy that meets your business. A reduction of desks, as 'pods of people' give way to huddle spaces perhaps? Whatever you decide, consider a balance of collaboration and quiet. Check our report for more inspiration in setting the scene for your workplace.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCO
10:06aBARCO : Are your workplace walls crumbling around you?
PU
08/01BARCO : Teachers in control with the new wePresent feature
PU
07/26BARCO : Malissa Dillman of Starin Moderates AV Smackdown AVaaS Discussion
PU
07/26BARCO : VR in construction - How to optimize your design and building processes ..
PU
07/26BARCO : Hands up for wePresent WiCS-2100
PU
07/24BARCO : How can you integrate a cross-generational workforce?
PU
07/20BARCO : AURA Medical and Barco share mammography expertise in Prague
PU
07/20BARCO : First half results
AQ
07/19BARCO : On track for solid sales growth in 2018
PU
07/19BARCO : 19 July 2018 FIRST HALF RESULTS
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Barco NV ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Barco NV reports 1H results 
02/09Barco's (BCNAF) CEO Jan De Witte on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
02/08Barco NV ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/08Barco NV reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 074 M
EBIT 2018 84,0 M
Net income 2018 66,5 M
Finance 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 21,30
P/E ratio 2019 17,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 1 542 M
Chart BARCO
Duration : Period :
Barco Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 126 €
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Johan Heyman Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO32.21%1 781
CORNING INCORPORATED2.66%26 601
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 235
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 918
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%4 717
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%4 154
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.