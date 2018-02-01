Barco : Let’s Celebrate Sharing together. Party invite to ISE

Log in
02/01/2018 | 10:05am CET

This year the ISE tradeshow in Amsterdam floor is the place to be! 5 years of ClickShare means 5 years of sharing in an easy, simple and fun way. And that's why we want to celebrate sharing together with you, our customer, partner, supplier… The perfect moment to see Barco what else has in store to change your meeting experience!

Join in on the festivities and take part in our ISE-exclusive ClickShare Celebration competitions. Because a birthday means presents, and these could be yours very soon…

Follow our Golden Button and win your own!

Find our Golden ClickShare Button on the Barco booth 12F100 and take a selfie with the Button. Share your picture on social media with the hashtag #CelebrateSharing and you might win your very own Button in gold.

Win a complete meeting room make-over!

Book your demo now

See you in Amsterdam for more surprises. You see, with ClickShare, you could be celebrating more than just sharing alone…

Barco NV published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:04:05 UTC.

