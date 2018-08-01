Barco : Teachers in control with the new wePresent feature

Introducing the first feature of the wePresent Education Pack to heighten efficiency in your classrooms with the WiCS-2100, wePresent wireless collaboration solution. With Student Monitor teachers (or moderators) can preview a thumbnail of a student's device on their own computer or device and monitor a student's activity or presentation before it is sent to the main display.

The firmware upgrade will be automatically pushed to your units so you can enjoy this exclusive, new feature from now on.

Firmware release 1.4 for WiCS-2100

The newly released firmware update for the WiCS-2100, the 1.4, brings Student Monitor for the first time to your classrooms, meeting and training rooms. Preview and control content on your own laptop, before it is shown on the big screen in front of the whole class or audience. Focus even more on coaching and keeping your students on right track.

Maximize the use of your wePresent even more and take advantage of:

New feature: Student Monitor

GDPR compliancy: updated EULA for base unit and updated Privacy Policy

Improved connectivity and security