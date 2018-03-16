Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on April 2, 2018

Log in
BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC
03/16/2018 | 01:31pm CET

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, announced today that it will host a business update call on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. Participants from the Company will be Riccardo Delle Coste, Founder and CEO, Joseph Cugine, President, and Joseph Tesoriero, CFO.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, April 16, 2018. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13677584.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Contact

John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
[email protected]

Jeff Sonnek
ICR
646-277-1263
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
