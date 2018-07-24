Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baring Emerging Europe plc    BEE   GB0032273343

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (BEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/24 09:01:03 am
705 GBp   +0.43%
09:36aBARING EMERGING : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/20BARING EMERGING : s) in Company
PR
07/19BARING EMERGING : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Baring Emerging Europe : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:36am CEST

Announcement: transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase: 23/07/2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,628
Lowest price per share: 692.00
Highest price per share: 706.00
Trading venue: LON
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 9,628
Weighted average price per trading venue: 698.65
Discount @ close (estimate): 12.68%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 13,323,942 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
09:36aBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/20BARING EMERGING EUROPE : s) in Company
PR
07/19BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/18BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/17BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/17BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC - CORRECT : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/16BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/13BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/12BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/11BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015MLV reiterates Buy on Strategic Hotels, but cuts PT 
2015Strategic Hotels & Resorts' (BEE) CEO Raymond Gellein on Q4 2014 Results - Ea.. 
2015Strategic Hotels guides for strong 2015 growth 
2015Strategic Hotels & Resorts FFO in-line, beats on revenue 
2015SEEKING BLACKROCK : Swimming With The Alpha Whale 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.