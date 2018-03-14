Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director

TORONTO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSX:ABX) (Barrick or the “Company”) today announced the nomination of Patricia A. Hatter for election as a new independent director at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Ms. Hatter is an experienced Silicon Valley executive with broad expertise in technology and digital transformation. She advises technology companies on product and go-to-market strategies in sectors covering cybersecurity, IT service management, and blockchain applications. As a director of Barrick, Ms. Hatter will apply her skills and expertise to help guide the Company’s digital transformation, and the implementation of new technologies.

From 2015 to 2017, Ms. Hatter was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Services for Intel/McAfee, where she spearheaded the transformation of McAfee’s enterprise services business. From 2015 to 2016, she was General Manager of Security and Software IT, and Chief Information Officer at Intel Security Group, and from 2010 to 2015, she served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Information Officer at McAfee. She has also held executive positions with Cisco and AT&T.

Ms. Hatter was recognized by the National Diversity Council as “Most Powerful and Influential Woman” in 2015, and was named both “Women of Influence” and “Power Executive” by Silicon Valley Business Journal in 2016. She is a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (IPSAB), and a Board member of the Silicon Valley Education Foundation. Ms. Hatter holds undergraduate and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University.

Additional details regarding Ms. Hatter and Barrick’s other director nominees will be provided in the Company’s 2018 Information Circular to be filed later this month.

