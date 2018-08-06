Log in
BARRICK GOLD CORP (ABX)
Barrick Gold : Goldman Banker Takes on World's Largest Gold -2-

08/06/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

Write to Jacquie McNish at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP 1.26% 14.42 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
GOLD -0.33% 1210.528 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 592 M
EBIT 2018 2 192 M
Net income 2018 640 M
Debt 2018 3 680 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 18,90
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 12 956 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORP
Barrick Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,9 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky President & Non-Independent Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Catherine Phillipa Raw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Anthony Munk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORP-20.68%12 956
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.83%19 451
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.32%11 949
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-6.98%9 711
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 198
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-28.19%6 087
