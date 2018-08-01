Base Resources : 01 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder (160.6 KiB) View Document

Log in
08/01/2018 | 03:33am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Base Resources Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

27/07/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

05/01/2018

The previous notice was dated

05/01/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

*27/07/2018

M&G Investment Management Limited

Transfer out

0

NPV Ordinary Shares 69,515,366

0

*M&G Investment Management Limited no longer has the voting rights or investment direction over the assets

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

M&G Investment Management Limited

5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0HH, England

JP Morgan Nominees Australia

Level 26, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Signature

print name

Owen Smith

capacity

Shareholder Disclosures Analyst

sign here

Owen Smith

date

31/07/2018

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 605 'Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Group Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

M&G Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited

M&G Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Securities Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited

Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited

Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited

Eastspring Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Liability Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited

Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd

99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited

PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia

99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Prudential Pensions Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited

Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc

Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited

Brooke Holdings LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc

Brooke Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company

Jackson National Asset Management LLC

Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (2)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (3)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (4)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (5)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (7)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (9)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (11)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (12)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Investment Funds (14)

External Open Ended Investment Company

M&G Global Dividend Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in

Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund

External Open Ended Investment Company

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(5) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (6) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (7) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 01:32:03 UTC
