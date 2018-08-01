Base Resources : 01 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder (160.6 KiB) View Document

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme Base Resources Limited ACN/ARSN ACN 125 546 910 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 27/07/2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 05/01/2018 The previous notice was dated 05/01/2018 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change (6) Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected *27/07/2018 M&G Investment Management Limited Transfer out 0 NPV Ordinary Shares 69,515,366 0

*M&G Investment Management Limited no longer has the voting rights or investment direction over the assets

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address M&G Investment Management Limited 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0HH, England JP Morgan Nominees Australia Level 26, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Signature

print name Owen Smith capacity Shareholder Disclosures Analyst sign here Owen Smith date 31/07/2018

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 605 'Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Group Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc M&G Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited M&G Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Securities Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Eastspring Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Liability Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd 99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia 99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Pensions Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Brooke Holdings LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Brooke Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC Jackson National Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company Jackson National Asset Management LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (2) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (3) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (4) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (5) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (7) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (9) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (11) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (12) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (14) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Global Dividend Fund External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in

Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund External Open Ended Investment Company

