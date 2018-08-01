Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Base Resources : 01 Aug 2018 Change in substantial holding (144.7 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:28am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 125 546 910

  • 1. Details of substantial holder

    Name

    UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

    ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

    There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

    30 July 2018

    The previous notice was given to the company on

    12 July 2018

  • 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Ordinary

77,668,795

6.89%

60,390,129

5.36%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of Change (6)

Consideration

Class and

Person's

change

relevant interest

given in

Number of

votes

changed

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

Please see Appendix B.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Beneficial Owner

46,448,613 Ordinary

46,448,613

UBS AG Australia Branch

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

5. Changes in association

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A)

13,941,516 Ordinary

13,941,516

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Serene Peh

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

1 August 2018

Print Name:

Joanne Chan

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

1 August 2018

Contact details for this notice:

--------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ----------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Type of agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)

Transfer date

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Holder of voting rights

UBS AG

Are there any restrictions on voting rights?

Please refer to the details below.

If yes, detail

Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).

Scheduled return date (if any)

None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.

Does the borrower have the right to return early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.

Does the lender have the right to recall early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.

Will the securities be returned on settlement?

Yes.

If yes, detail any exceptions

None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

Appendix A-1

Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch

Parties to agreement

Transfer date

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee and manager of Tasman Market Neutral Fund

(i)

10 July 2018

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short Geared Equity Fund

(i)

10 July 2018

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of the Regal Australian Small Companies Fund

(i)

10 July 2018

BSE - Appendix B

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number of securities

Class

11-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

263

(940)

Ordinary

12-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

1,195

4,192

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS AG Australia Branch

Stock returned

N/A

(6,044,496)

Ordinary

30-Jul-18

UBS AG Australia Branch

Stock returned

N/A

(6,404,117)

Ordinary

30-Jul-18

UBS AG Australia Branch

Stock returned

N/A

(4,833,305)

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
08:28aBASE RESOURCES : 01 Aug 2018 Change in substantial holding (144.7 KiB) View Docu..
PU
03:33aBASE RESOURCES : 01 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder (160.6 KiB) View..
PU
07/26BASE RESOURCES : reports successful ramp up of mining operations
AQ
07/26BASE RESOURCES : Kwale titanium sales flat at Sh5.3 billion
AQ
07/12BASE RESOURCES : 12 Jul 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS (115.8 KiB) Vie..
PU
05/15BASE RESOURCES : 15 May 2018 Appointment of Mineral Technologies and Lycopodium ..
PU
05/14BASE RESOURCES : 14 May 2018 Change of Director's Interest Notice (172.1 KiB) Vi..
PU
04/26BASE RESOURCES : 26 Apr 2018 Change of Director's Interest Notice (172.7 KiB) Vi..
PU
04/18BASE RESOURCES : Kwale titanium miner nets Sh5.5 billion
AQ
02/26BASE RESOURCES : pays Sh1.1bn to Treasury on Sh2.1bn profit
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017How To Track Down Small-Cap Outperformance In Cheap And Fast-Moving Shares 
2015Base Resources' Financial Performance Continues To Improve, But There's A Deb.. 
2015Base Resources Had An Excellent Quarter - Until You Dig A Bit Deeper 
2015Base Resources Still Shows Potential, But The Ilmenite Price Causes Headaches 
2015UPDATE : Base Resources Reports Its Production And Financial Results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 281 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 69,0 M
Debt 2018 50,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 2,80
P/E ratio 2019 3,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED3.70%234
BHP BILLITON PLC0.00%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.62%127 798
RIO TINTO6.46%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.12%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN11.83%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.