Base Resources : 01 Aug 2018 Change in substantial holding (144.7 KiB) View Document

Form 604
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 125 546 910
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
30 July 2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
12 July 2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Ordinary
77,668,795
6.89%
60,390,129
5.36%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of Change (6)
Consideration
Class and
Person's
change
relevant interest
given in
Number of
votes
changed
relation to
securities
affected
change (7)
affected
Please see Appendix B.
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Beneficial Owner
46,448,613 Ordinary
46,448,613
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
5. Changes in association
Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A)
13,941,516 Ordinary
13,941,516
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Serene Peh
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
1 August 2018
Print Name:
Joanne Chan
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
1 August 2018
Contact details for this notice:
--------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh
Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Appendix A
Holder of relevant interest
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Type of agreement
Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")
(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)
Transfer date
Please refer to Appendix A-1.
Holder of voting rights
UBS AG
Are there any restrictions on voting rights?
Please refer to the details below.
If yes, detail
Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).
Scheduled return date (if any)
None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.
Does the borrower have the right to return early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.
Does the lender have the right to recall early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.
Will the securities be returned on settlement?
Yes.
If yes, detail any exceptions
None.
The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.
A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.
Appendix A-1
Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch
Parties to agreement
Transfer date
Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee and manager of Tasman Market Neutral Fund
|
10 July 2018
Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short Geared Equity Fund
|
10 July 2018
|
|
10 July 2018
BSE - Appendix B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Jul-18
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Sell
263
(940)
Ordinary
12-Jul-18
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Buy
1,195
4,192
Ordinary
25-Jul-18
UBS AG Australia Branch
Stock returned
N/A
(6,044,496)
Ordinary
30-Jul-18
UBS AG Australia Branch
Stock returned
N/A
(6,404,117)
Ordinary
30-Jul-18
UBS AG Australia Branch
Stock returned
N/A
(4,833,305)
|
Ordinary