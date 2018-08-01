Base Resources : 01 Aug 2018 Change in substantial holding (144.7 KiB) View Document

Form 604

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder Name UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable): There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 30 July 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 12 July 2018

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Ordinary 77,668,795 6.89% 60,390,129 5.36%

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Change (6) Consideration Class and Person's change relevant interest given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected change (7) affected

Please see Appendix B.

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes UBS Securities Australia Ltd Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 46,448,613 Ordinary 46,448,613

UBS AG Australia Branch

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A)

13,941,516 Ordinary

13,941,516

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

Print Name: Serene Peh Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 1 August 2018 Print Name: Joanne Chan Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 1 August 2018 Contact details for this notice: --------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ----------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest UBS AG, Australia Branch Type of agreement Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement (i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG") (ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.) Transfer date Please refer to Appendix A-1. Holder of voting rights UBS AG Are there any restrictions on voting rights? Please refer to the details below. If yes, detail Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client). Scheduled return date (if any) None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan. Does the borrower have the right to return early? Yes. If yes, detail The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion. Does the lender have the right to recall early? Yes. If yes, detail The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan. Will the securities be returned on settlement? Yes. If yes, detail any exceptions None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

Appendix A-1

Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch

Parties to agreement Transfer date Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee and manager of Tasman Market Neutral Fund (i) 10 July 2018 Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short Geared Equity Fund (i) 10 July 2018 Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of the Regal Australian Small Companies Fund (i) 10 July 2018