Base Resources : 08 Jan 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - Prudential Plc (44.8 KiB) View Document

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

Base Resources Limited ACN 125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder Name

Prudential Plc and its subsidiary companies (See Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

04 January 2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) NPV Shares 69,515,366 69,515,366 6.33%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities M&G Investment Management Limited Power to control the disposal of securities only pursuant to its position held as investment manager in accordance with investment mandates 69,515,366

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities M&G Investment Management Limited JP Morgan Nominees Australia JP Morgan Nominees Australia 69,515,366

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change(6) Consideration given in relation to change(7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 04/01/2018 M&G Investment Management Limited Placement of New Shares $17,726,418 NPV Ordinary Shares 69,515,366 0

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address M&G Investment Management Limited Laurence Pountney Hill, London EC4R 0HH, England JP Morgan Nominees Australia Level 26, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Signature

print name John Baker capacity Shareholder Disclosures Analyst sign here John Baker date 05/01/2018

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in form 603 'Notice of change of initial substantial holder'

Details of substantial holder

Prudential plc is a British multinational life insurance and financial services company, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and headquartered in London.

Prudential offers long-term savings and protection products, retirement income solutions and asset management across Asia, the US, the UK and Africa.

M&G Investment Management Limited and the Eastspring Investment companies are all wholly owned subsidiaries of companies within the Prudential plc group.

More details can be found at our website www.prudential.co.uk

M&G Group Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc M&G Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited M&G Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Securities Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited Eastspring Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments Fund Management Limited Liability Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Limited Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd 99.54% owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co. Ltd Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Al-Wara' Investments Berhad Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited PT. Eastspring Investments Indonesia 99% owned subsidiary of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Prudential Pensions Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential (US Holdco 1) Limited Brooke Holdings LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke (Holdco 1) Inc Brooke Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Holdings LLC Jackson National Life Insurance Company Wholly owned subsidiary of Brooke Life Insurance Company Jackson National Asset Management LLC Wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson National Life Insurance Company

The following are all M&G OEICs - open-ended investment companies with variable capital, incorporated in England & Wales and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. These are not Prudential plc group companies but the Authorised Corporate Director (M&G Securities Limited) and appointed fund manager (M&G Investment Management Limited) for each M&G OEIC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

M&G Investment Funds (1) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (2) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (3) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (4) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (5) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (7) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (9) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (11) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (12) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Investment Funds (14) External Open Ended Investment Company M&G Global Dividend Fund External Open Ended Investment Company

Eastspring Investments (the "SICAVs") - are open-ended investment companies with variable capital registered in Luxembourg. The SICAVs are not Prudential plc group companies but the Management Company and appointed fund manager for each SICAV are wholly owned subsidiaries of Prudential plc.

Eastspring Investments - SICAV Fund External Open Ended Investment Company Eastspring Investments - SICAV FIS Fund External Open Ended Investment Company

