News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/31/2018 | 09:20am CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BASF SE
BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2018 / 09:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway Oslo
Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Jan 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 918478694
Previous notification 2.9999 % 0.00 % 2.9999 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BASF111 0 27674725 0 % 3.01 %
Total 27674725 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3.01 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


31.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

649899  31.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=649899&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 64 061 M
EBIT 2017 8 177 M
Net income 2017 5 693 M
Debt 2017 13 060 M
Yield 2017 3,40%
P/E ratio 2017 15,17
P/E ratio 2018 15,49
EV / Sales 2017 1,56x
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capitalization 86 980 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | BAS | DE000BASF111 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt W. Bock Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brudermüller Chief Technology Officer
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF3.74%108 255
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT6.01%19 087
ROYAL DSM5.36%18 882
EVONIK INDUSTRIES3.98%18 652
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-5.01%16 557
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD-0.73%12 410
