Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 01:00:32 pm
80.205 EUR   -0.06%
12:45pBASF : flags supply bottlenecks due to hot weather
RE
08/02BASF : records slight sales and earnings growth
AQ
08/02BASF : Polyethersulfone Ultrason® E for sandwich structures in airpl..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BASF : flags supply bottlenecks due to hot weather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:45pm CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF warned that the hot spell across Europe is leading to supply bottlenecks for some products made at its Ludwigshafen headquarters.

BASF has to curtail production because it can no longer sufficiently cool some plants at its Ludwigshafen headquarters with water from the river Rhine. That is due to low water levels and regulatory limits to how much the river water can be warmed up further by industry, it said in a statement on Friday.

"In individual cases there could be supply constraints if the current weather conditions prevail. BASF is in close contact with its customers," it said.

Low water levels in the Rhine could also lead to reduced shipments via river vessels, though BASF can work around that for now, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
12:45pBASF : flags supply bottlenecks due to hot weather
RE
11:13aBASF : advances capabilities in infant nutrition
AQ
08/02BASF : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Copolymers As Additives For Fuels..
AQ
08/02BASF : New Findings from BASF in the Area of Biochemistry Reported (Selective De..
AQ
08/02BASF : and UC Davis collaborating to unlock new potential in human milk oligosac..
AQ
08/02BASF : records slight sales and earnings growth
AQ
08/02BASF : Polyethersulfone Ultrason® E for sandwich structures in airplane interior..
PU
08/02BASF : Acquisition of Bayer Assets Will Expand Its RTP Footprint
AQ
08/02BASF : $25 Million from Chemical Giant Advances Materialises 3D Printing Partner..
AQ
08/02BASF : Two German companies made a $9B deal. Crop researchers in the Triangle ar..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01BASF closes acquisition of businesses and assets from Bayer 
07/28BASF SE ADR (BASFY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/27BASF SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27BASF -2% after lackluster Q2 results, muddled full-year outlook 
07/12U.S. issues sanctions warnings for firms invested in Nord Stream pipeline 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 611 M
EBIT 2018 8 656 M
Net income 2018 5 525 M
Debt 2018 16 725 M
Yield 2018 4,01%
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 75 811 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-12.52%87 881
DOWDUPONT-6.71%159 601
ROYAL DSM15.48%19 117
EVONIK INDUSTRIES2.55%17 146
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.72%16 954
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-20.96%13 406
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.