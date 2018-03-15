Log in
News

Bayer faces U.S. antitrust hurdles for Monsanto merger - Bloomberg

03/15/2018 | 06:09pm CET
A Monsanto logo is pictured in the company headquarters in Morges

(Reuters) - Bayer AG's (>> Bayer) plan to win antitrust approval to buy U.S. seeds supplier Monsanto Co (>> Monsanto) has not satisfied U.S. officials, who are worried the $62.5 billion (44.83 billion pounds) merger could hurt competition, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Shares of Monsanto fell 4 percent in heavy afternoon trading following the news.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants Bayer to divest more assets to satisfy its conditions, and does not think the German chemicals company's current proposal is sufficient, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Monsanto spokeswoman Sara Miller declined to comment. A Bayer spokesman said the company would not comment on rumours, but added it remains in talks with regulators to help close the deal in the second quarter of the year.

Bayer had pledged to sell certain seed and herbicide assets for 5.9 billion euros ($7.26 billion) to BASF to address EU regulatory concerns and has separately offered to sell its vegetable seeds business to BASF.

The company has secured an approval from Brazilian regulators for the merger, while it is in the frame to win conditional antitrust approval from the European Union, Reuters reported this week.

Bayer also has conditional approval from China's commerce ministry.

($1 = 0.8121 euros)

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)

Stocks treated in this article : Monsanto, Bayer, BASF
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER -0.81% 94.84 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
MONSANTO -3.78% 118.405 Delayed Quote.5.45%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 406 M
EBIT 2018 8 491 M
Net income 2018 5 615 M
Debt 2018 14 862 M
Yield 2018 3,91%
P/E ratio 2018 13,63
P/E ratio 2019 12,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 76 509 M
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt W. Bock Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brudermüller Chief Technology Officer
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-9.20%94 683
DOWDUPONT-3.13%164 359
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT2.92%18 515
ROYAL DSM0.29%18 087
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-10.42%16 274
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-16.14%14 984
