China's commerce ministry conditionally approves Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto

03/13/2018 | 10:26am CET
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it has conditionally approved the German drug and crop chemicals maker Bayer's (>> Bayer) acquisition of the world No. 1 seed company Monsanto (>> Monsanto).

The ministry also ordered Bayer to spin off some businesses globally, including vegetable seeds, corn, soybean, cotton, and herbicide, according to a statement posted on its website.

Bayer has already pledged to sell certain seed and herbicide assets for 5.9 billion euros (5.24 billion pounds) to BASF to address EU regulatory concerns.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

