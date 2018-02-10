Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF (BAS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 05:01pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The Brazilian national flag is seen next to Bayer's flag in front of Bayer headquarters in Sao Paulo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (>> Bayer) needs to ensure that a merger with rival Monsanto (>> Monsanto) does not stifle competition in digital farming, the European Union's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Verstager told a German newspaper on Saturday.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (>> Bayer) needs to ensure that a merger with rival Monsanto (>> Monsanto) does not stifle competition in digital farming, the European Union's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Verstager told a German newspaper on Saturday.

Bayer's $63.5 billion takeover of U.S. Monsanto, announced in 2016, is set to create the world's largest seeds and pesticides company. [IFR3fvQLn]

"Digitalisation is radically changing farming. We need to beware that through the merger, competition in the area of digital farming and research is not impaired," Verstager told Germany's Rheinische Post.

A Danish politician who is serving as Europe's top anti-trust watchdog, Verstager told the paper the European Commission's role was not to block mergers, but to ensure they are structured in a way which does not hinder competition.

"It is our task to ensure that farmers still have a choice over seeds, pesticides, fungicides and insecticides even after the merger," Verstager told the paper, adding that the Commission plans to publish its antitrust verdict by April 5.

Verstager said that Bayer was being cooperative with the competition watchdogs, a factor that would help the Commission keep to the April 5 deadline.

Reuters on Thursday reported that Bayer plans to sell its global vegetable seeds business and allow rival BASF (>> BASF) access its digital farming data to address EU antitrust concerns, citing people close to the matter.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Stocks treated in this article : Monsanto, Bayer, BASF
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASF
09:25p UBIQUITOUS : Will dicamba beans take off in 2018?
05:17p BASF : Dicamba training set for Feb. 22 at B. Bow
05:01p EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming
12:36p BASF : Color Report for automotive OEM Coatings
02/09 BMW close to 10-year supply deal for battery minerals - FAZ
02/09 BASF : breaks down the 2017 automotive colours market - Press Release issued by ..
02/09 BASF : breaks down the 2017 automotive colors market
02/09 BASF : breaks down the 2017 automotive colors market; White remains in top posit..
02/08 European stocks fall as rebound ends, volatility jumps
02/08 Bayer offers vegetable seeds disposal to clinch Monsanto deal - sources
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:30a RETIREMENT : A Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors - Dividend Increases A..
02/08 REUTERS : Bayer plans to sell vegetable seeds unit to clinch Monsanto deal
02/05 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Signs Of A Top Or Just Noise?
02/01 BASF shuts down Louisiana TDI plant as raw material supply disrupted
01/26 Bioceres Proposes Terms For $130 Million IPO
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 64 064 M
EBIT 2017 8 179 M
Net income 2017 5 695 M
Debt 2017 13 062 M
Yield 2017 3,79%
P/E ratio 2017 13,58
P/E ratio 2018 13,85
EV / Sales 2017 1,42x
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
Capitalization 77 915 M
Chart BASF
Duration : Period :
BASF Technical Analysis Chart | BAS | DE000BASF111 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt W. Bock Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brudermüller Chief Technology Officer
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-5.89%95 457
DOWDUPONT-4.23%159 611
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.41%17 705
ROYAL DSM-1.29%17 306
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-5.55%16 762
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-15.58%14 695
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.