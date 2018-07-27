Log in
07/27/2018
81.605 EUR   -3.56%
08:32aWintershall makes up for weaker specialty margins at BASF
RE
07:40aBASF : 2Q Profit Drops Slightly as Revenue Edges Up
DJ
07:12aBASF : records slight sales and earnings growth
PU
Wintershall makes up for weaker specialty margins at BASF

07/27/2018 | 08:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives past a warehouse of German chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF eked out a 5 percent gain in operating profit, thanks to an oil and gas unit that it is seeking to transfer into a joint venture and list separately, while high feedstock costs squeezed margins at its core specialty chemicals units.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 2.36 billion euros (£2.1 billion), the German chemicals giant said on Friday. That was a touch below average market estimates of 2.42 billion euros.

But excluding a forecast-beating earnings increase of more than 200 million euros at its Wintershall oil and gas division, operating income from its core chemicals products, which include vitamins, catalytic converters, engineering plastics and insulation foams, would have been down by 5 percent.

BASF's more complex, specialty products - which new chief executive Martin Brudermueller pins his hopes on for more stable future growth - have suffered from higher costs of petrochemical precursor materials, which are expensive due to supply bottlenecks and strong industrial demand.

Baader Helvea analyst Markus Mayer said earnings at the group's specialty chemicals and farm pesticides units were significantly below expectations, which have been stoked by strong growth at domestic rivals Evonik and Covestro.

The shares were seen 2.2 percent lower in early trades ahead of the 0700 GMT market open.

BASF said it was still aiming for an increase of up to 10 percent in group operating profit this year from the 8.33 billion euros posted in 2017.

Talks with Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Letter One investment company to merge BASF's oil and gas division with rival DEA are progressing at a slower pace than initially planned. A signing in April was previously hoped for.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

By Ludwig Burger
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF 1.83% 84.62 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
COVESTRO 2.35% 82.02 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES 0.95% 31.79 Delayed Quote.1.34%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 66 483 M
EBIT 2018 8 687 M
Net income 2018 5 557 M
Debt 2018 16 580 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 13,54
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 76 326 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF-7.76%88 888
DOWDUPONT-4.17%152 476
ROYAL DSM14.60%19 100
EVONIK INDUSTRIES1.34%17 245
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.66%17 120
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-22.18%13 182
