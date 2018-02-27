Log in
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC (BAS)
Basic Energy Services Inc : Basic Energy Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

02/27/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/461

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 060 M
EBIT 2018 24,5 M
Net income 2018 -5,50 M
Debt 2018 253 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 520 M
Chart BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Basic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | BAS | US06985P2092 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,8 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Monroe Patterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Harold Day Chairman
Alan Krenek CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John Earl Jackson Independent Director
James D. Kern Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC-18.19%520
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.61%92 439
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-3.56%42 197
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-11.41%31 644
TECHNIPFMC-2.46%14 084
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO0.14%13 750
