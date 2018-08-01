Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Basic Energy Services Inc    BAS

BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC (BAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Basic Energy Services Inc : Basic Energy Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit http://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B3AE2E2D9C03E

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
01:43pBASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Basic Energy Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:10pBASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
01:28aBASIC ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:56aBASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/26BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces New Leadership Position; Appoints Adam Hurley ..
AQ
07/18BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces New Leadership Position; Appoints Adam Hurley ..
PR
07/16BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Confe..
PR
07/02PERMEX PETROLEUM CORP : oration Starts Re-Entry and Stimulation Program on Shut-..
AQ
06/22BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : to Participate at the Simmons 2nd Annual London Energy S..
PR
05/25BASIC ENERGY SERVICES : to Present at the Stephens Energy Summit
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Basic Energy Services misses by $0.12, misses on revenue 
07/31Winter Is Coming, And For Enservco That Means A Return To Profitability And 5.. 
06/27Basic Energy Services (BAS) Presents At 2nd Annual London Energy Summit - Sli.. 
06/06SELECT ENERGY : A Misunderstood And Deeply Undervalued Energy Franchise With A W.. 
05/25ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (05/25/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 037 M
EBIT 2018 -19,1 M
Net income 2018 -60,5 M
Debt 2018 223 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 299 M
Chart BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Basic Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Monroe Patterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Harold Day Chairman
James F. Newman Senior Vice President-Regional Operations
Barbara S. Wood Vice President-Information Systems & Technology
John Earl Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC-51.94%299
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.19%93 607
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO9.29%38 606
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.20%37 045
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO0.00%18 375
TECHNIPFMC3.96%14 387
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.