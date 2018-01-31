Log in
BASIL READ HOLDINGS LIMITED    BSRJ   ZAE000029781

BASIL READ HOLDINGS LIMITED (BSRJ)
Basil Read : RIGHTS OFFER FINALISATION DATA

01/31/2018 | 09:15am CET

BASIL READ HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1984/007758/06)

(Basil Read or the Company)

ISIN: ZAE000029781

Share code: BSR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

FINALISATION DATA ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE BASIL READ PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER

Basil Read shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the declaration announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") of the JSE Limited ("JSE") on Monday, 29 January 2018 wherein Shareholders were advised of Basil Read's intention to raise R300 million (excluding the R19 094.22 proceeds from the rights attached to Basil Read's treasury shares) by way of a partially underwritten renounceable rights offer ("Rights Offer") of approximately 1 363 636 364 Rights Offer shares ("Rights Offer Shares") at a price of R0.22 per Rights Offer Share ("Rights Offer Issue Price"), in the ratio of 1 035.45602 Rights Offer Shares for every 100 existing Basil Read ordinary shares ("Basil Read Shares") held on the initial record date for the Rights Offer, being Friday, 9 February 2018.

Shareholders are advised that the Company has now received all necessary approvals and the Rights Offer is unconditional and accordingly the Rights Offer may now be implemented.

The salient dates and times of the Rights Offer will be the same as those published in the declaration announcement released on SENS on Monday, 29 January 2018. Shareholders may commence trading the Rights Offer Shares on Thursday, 22 February 2018 and trading the letters of allocation on the JSE on Wednesday, 7 February 2018.

Further details of the Rights Offer will be set out in a circular dealing with the Rights Offer ("Rights Offer Circular") which is expected to be distributed to certificated Shareholders on Thursday, 8 February 2018 and to dematerialised shareholders on Tuesday, 13 February 2018.

The Rights Offer Circular will be made available on the Company's website www.basilread.co.zaon Monday, 5 February 2018 and the current Rights Offer cautionary will be withdrawn on Monday, 5 February 2018.

Johannesburg

31 January 2018

Company Secretary A Ndoni

Corporate Advisor and Transaction Sponsor Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

Legal Adviser

Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti & Partners

Basil Read Holdings Limited published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:14:04 UTC.

