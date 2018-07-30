Log in
BAUER AG (B5A)
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/30/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
30.07.2018 / 15:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018 German: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/ English: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/


30.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709185  30.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
Latest news on BAUER AG
03:15pBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
06/29BAUER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
06/28BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Annual General Meeting of BAUER AG focuses on the upc..
05/16BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting..
05/14BAUER : increases operating result in the first quarter
05/09BAUER AG : quaterly earnings release
05/02BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
04/27BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : BAUER AG is planning a change in the position of the ..
04/19BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
04/15'BOILED FROG SYNDROME' : Germany's China problem
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Bauer Ag 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/13Bauer Ag 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 669 M
EBIT 2018 93,0 M
Net income 2018 26,4 M
Debt 2018 624 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 10,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 319 M
Chart BAUER AG
BAUER AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,7 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Bauer Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Reinhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AG-37.00%373
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-19.82%2 354
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-12.16%1 371
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD59.43%1 077
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%920
AUSDRILL LIMITED-29.66%496
