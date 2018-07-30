|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.07.2018 / 15:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018
German: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
English: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
