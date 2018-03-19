Baxter International : Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global medical products
company, is committed to advancing surgical innovation and today
announced it has completed its previously
announced acquisition of two hemostat and sealant products from
Mallinckrodt plc. RECOTHROM Thrombin topical (Recombinant) is the first
and only stand-alone recombinant thrombin and PREVELEAK Surgical Sealant
is used in vascular reconstruction.
Both products complement and broaden Baxter’s existing surgical
portfolio of hemostats and sealants. With RECOTHROM, Baxter can now
provide surgeons with additional options of innovative hemostatic
products to handle different severities of bleeding, while PREVELEAK
complements its existing portfolio of advanced surgical sealants.
“We are excited to add both RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to our portfolio of
hemostats and sealants to offer surgeons additional options that address
different situations when intraoperative bleeding can occur,” said Wil
Boren, president of Baxter’s Advanced Surgery business. “Our top
priority right now is working with customers and distributors to ensure
a smooth transition.”
The deal is expected to be modestly accretive to Baxter’s 2018 adjusted
earnings and increasingly accretive thereafter. Under the terms of the
agreement, Baxter is acquiring RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK for an upfront
payment of approximately $153 million and potential contingent payments
in the future.
About Baxter’s Surgery Portfolio
Baxter is committed to advancing surgical innovation with a variety of
products and delivery devices used for hemostasis (addressing bleeding),
tissue sealing, and hard tissue regeneration, as well as soft tissue
repair and microsurgery. With products available in nearly 60 countries,
Baxter is at the forefront of providing surgeons and hospitals with
innovative products that improve patient outcomes, are convenient to use
and are cost-effective.
About Baxter
Baxter International Inc. provides a broad portfolio of essential
healthcare products across its portfolio, including acute and chronic
dialysis therapies; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices;
parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable
pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products. The
company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its products and
services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging
and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are building upon
the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next
generation of healthcare innovations that enable patient care.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
RECOTHROM Thrombin topical (Recombinant) Indication
RECOTHROM Thrombin topical (Recombinant) is a topical thrombin indicated
to aid hemostasis whenever oozing blood and minor bleeding from
capillaries and small venules is accessible and control of bleeding by
standard surgical techniques (such as suture, ligature, or cautery) is
ineffective or impractical in adults and pediatric populations greater
than or equal to one month of age.
RECOTHROM may be used in conjunction with an absorbable gelatin sponge,
USP.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION
Contraindications
-
Do not inject directly into the circulatory system.
-
Do not use for the treatment of massive or brisk arterial bleeding.
-
Do not administer to patients with a history of hypersensitivity to
RECOTHROM or any components of RECOTHROM.
-
Do not use in patients with known hypersensitivity to hamster proteins.
Warnings and Precautions
-
For topical use only. DO NOT INJECT.
-
RECOTHROM may cause thrombosis if it enters the circulatory system.
-
Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur.
RECOTHROM is produced in a genetically modified Chinese Hamster Ovary
(CHO) cell line and may contain hamster or snake proteins.
Adverse Reactions
-
Thromboembolic adverse reactions were reported in 6% of surgical
patients treated with RECOTHROM in all completed clinical trials.
-
Antibody formation to RECOTHROM occurred in <1% of patients. None of
the antibodies detected neutralized native human thrombin.
Use in Specific Populations
-
Pregnancy Category C. RECOTHROM should be given to a pregnant woman
only if clearly needed.
-
Pediatric Use: Safety and efficacy have not been established in
neonates.
-
Geriatric Use: Of 644 patients in clinical studies of RECOTHROM, 36%
(n=232/644) were ≥65 years old and 15% (n=95/644) were ≥75 years old.
No differences in safety or effectiveness were observed between these
patients and younger patients, and other reported clinical experience
has not identified differences in responses between the elderly and
younger patients, but greater sensitivity of some older individuals
cannot be ruled out.
Please see additional important risk information and Full
Prescribing Information.
PREVELEAK Surgical Sealant Indications
PREVELEAK Surgical Sealant is indicated for use in vascular
reconstructions to achieve adjunctive hemostasis by mechanically sealing
areas of leakage.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION
Contraindications
• Not for use in patients with known allergies to materials of bovine or
shellfish origin.
• Not for intravascular use.
• Not for cerebrovascular repair or cerebrospinal leak repair.
Warnings and Precautions
• Do not use as a substitute for sutures or staples.
• Avoid exposure to nerves.
• Do not use in the presence of obvious infection and use with caution
in contaminated areas of the body.
• Do not allow either the uncured or polymerized form to contact
circulating blood.
• PREVELEAK contains a material of animal origin that may be capable of
transmitting infectious agents.
• Repeated use of PREVELEAK in subsequent surgeries has not been studied.
• Hypersensitivity reactions were not seen using PREVELEAK, but
hypersensitivity of BSA has been reported.
• Avoid contact with skin or other tissue not intended for application.
• Safety and effectiveness of PREVELEAK in minimally invasive procedures
or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) have not been established.
• Do not use blood saving devices when suctioning excess PREVELEAK.
• PREVELEAK syringe and delivery tips are for single patient use only.
Do not resterilize.
• Do not use if packages have been opened or damaged.
• Take care not to spill contents of syringe. Avoid tissue contact with
material expelled from delivery tip during priming.
• Avoid pausing more than 10-15 seconds between priming and application
to prevent polymerization within the delivery tip.
• Minimize use in patients with abnormal calcium metabolism (e.g.
chronic renal failure, hyperparathyroidism).
Polyaldehyde treated tissue can have an enhanced propensity for
mineralization.
• Evidence of cytotoxicity was observed during cell culturebased
laboratory assays and is believed to be due to the polyaldehyde
component of the product. No evidence of cytotoxicity was observed in
animal or clinical studies.
Adverse Reactions
• Potential adverse effects associated with the use of this class of
surgical sealants include application of the sealant to tissue not
targeted for the procedure, failure of the sealant to adhere to the
tissue, hypersensitivity reaction such as swelling or edema at the
application site, possible transmission of infectious agents from
materials of animal origin, thrombosis and thromboembolism.
• Serious adverse events that occurred in clinical studies included
death, hypotension, thrombosis/ thromboembolism, ischemia, respiratory
failure/dysfunction, steal syndrome, and myocardial infarction.
Use in Specific Populations
• Use of PREVELEAK in pediatric or pregnant patients has not been
studied.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the
company’s acquisition of two hemostat and sealant products from
Mallinckrodt plc, including expectations regarding the financial impact
of the acquisition on the company (including with respect to adjusted
earnings). The statements are based on assumptions about many
important factors, including the following, which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements: the company’s ability to successfully integrate these two
new products into its portfolio and realize the anticipated benefits
from the acquisition in the amounts and at the times expected and
generate the anticipated adjusted earnings for 2018 and thereafter;
demand for and market acceptance of risks for new and existing products;
product quality or patient safety concerns; actions of regulatory bodies
and other governmental authorities; changes in laws and regulations; and
other risks identified in Baxter’s most recent filing on Form 10-K and
other SEC filings, all of which are available on its website. Baxter
does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.
Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.
