Baxter International : Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), today at its investor conference,
outlined the company’s strategies to drive sustained growth, deliver
attractive shareholder value and advance patient care around the world.
Baxter defined its top-quartile goals around four key areas: patient
safety and quality; growth through innovation; best place to work; and
industry-leading performance; and its leadership team highlighted
strategic growth opportunities across its six global businesses.
Additionally, the company showcased innovative products and technologies
that should bring meaningful benefits to patients and their healthcare
providers.
“Fueled by Baxter’s strong progress over the last two years, we’re well
positioned to launch the next phase of our business transformation,”
said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our
growing investment in innovation combined with an expanding focus across
the spectrum of care will help increase our impact for patients while
driving growth for investors. These efforts will remain firmly rooted in
our core mission to save and sustain lives, and reflect the commitment
to operational efficiency that has sparked our transformation to date.”
2020 Outlook
Baxter expects to grow sales 4 to 5 percent on a compounded annual basis
at constant currency rates from 2018 through 2020. Through a relentless
focus on disciplined financial management, operational excellence and
accelerated innovation, the company now expects a 2020 adjusted
operating margin of 20 to 21 percent and adjusted diluted earnings of
$3.60 to $3.75 per share. Baxter also now expects free cash flow
(operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of approximately $2.1
billion in 2020. See the table below for a reconciliation of the
non-GAAP measures contained in this paragraph.
2023 Outlook
The company expects sales to grow approximately 5 percent on a
compounded annual basis at constant currency rates from 2018 to 2023. In
2023, the company anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 23 to 24
percent and adjusted diluted earnings of $4.90 to $5.05 per share.
Baxter also expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $2.65
billion in 2023. See the table below for a reconciliation of the
non-GAAP measures contained in this paragraph.
“Our confidence in our strategic trajectory is reflected in today’s
updated financial guidance,” said Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial
officer. “Continued strong performance provides us the fuel to reinvest
in growth and return value to shareholders through increased dividends
and share repurchases, while also creating unparalleled flexibility to
pursue strategic business development opportunities.”
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The non-GAAP measures in the 2020 and 2023 financial outlook above
reflect the impact of several known items, as set forth below. Other
items that may impact those measures that are not known as of the date
hereof (including foreign exchange rates) are not included in the
reconciliations below. The actual GAAP measures for 2020 and 2023 may
differ materially from the numbers set forth below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2023
|
Operating Margin – Adjusted
|
|
|
20 – 21%
|
|
|
23 – 24%
|
Known intangible asset amortization
|
|
|
1 – 2%
|
|
|
1%
|
Operating Margin – GAAP
|
|
|
18 – 20%
|
|
|
22 – 23%
|
Diluted Earnings per Share – Adjusted
|
|
|
$3.60 – $3.75
|
|
|
$4.90 – $5.05
|
Known intangible asset amortization
|
|
|
$0.24
|
|
|
$0.21
|
Diluted Earnings per Share – GAAP
|
|
|
$3.36 – $3.51
|
|
|
$4.69 – $4.84
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
$2.1 billion
|
|
|
$2.65 billion
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
$600 million
|
|
|
$800 million
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
|
|
$2.7 billion
|
|
|
$3.45 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Baxter Innovation Hall
Attendees at Baxter’s investor conference received a firsthand look at
innovative products and technologies that are making a difference for
patients and providers today as well as a robust pipeline of future
opportunities the company believes have the potential to advance
healthcare globally for years to come. Examples of Baxter’s
patient-centric approach to innovation across its six global business
units include the following:
In Renal Care: Baxter showcased its latest automated peritoneal
dialysis (PD) system, Kaguya with Sharesource1
remote patient management. The platform was launched exclusively in
Japan in March and builds off the success of the Amia platform
with innovations tailored to the unique needs of Japanese patients. The
company’s Sharesource technology helps to transform home dialysis
by providing clinicians the ability to monitor and adjust patient
therapy programs remotely. In addition, Baxter demonstrated an innovative
home PD solution generation system that could help streamline the
process for conducting PD therapy at home by reducing the supplies and
deliveries required to administer it, streamlining the administrative
workload involved in managing the therapy and creating an opportunity to
personalize it with precise prescribing options.
In Medication Delivery: Patient care is moving from a
one-size-fits-all approach toward data-driven care, tailored to
individual patient needs. Baxter’s team showcased an integrated
management platform it is developing for personalized fluid management
that combines the company’s newest smart pump, the Spectrum
IQ Infusion System, with real-time fluid monitoring technology
along with balanced solutions to optimize patient therapy.
In Pharmaceuticals: Baxter showcased its growing generic
injectables portfolio across key therapeutic areas including anesthesia,
anti-infectives, cardiovascular, oncology and specialty care. Baxter
provides generic medications in a variety of differentiated delivery
platforms, including ready-to-use premixed injectable products, frozen
and liquid preparations, and vial and ampoule presentations to meet the
variety of infusion methods used around the world by healthcare
providers to treat their patients.
In Clinical Nutrition: Approximately 70percent2
of critically ill hospital patients suffer from malnutrition, of which
80 percent go undiagnosed. Baxter is working to address this critical
need and bring more innovative nutrition products to market that utilize
the company’s leading triple-chamber technology.
In Advanced Surgery: Baxter showcased innovative enhancements to
Floseal
and Tisseel,
the company’s leading hemostat and sealant products, as well as
microsurgery products that provide surgeons with a comprehensive
portfolio to help surgeons work quickly and efficiently.
In Acute Therapies: Baxter’s new Prismax1 system
– which is currently available in select markets – offers clinicians the
flexibility to meet patients’ diverse needs. It is the company’s latest
innovation to simplify and make continuous renal replacement therapy
(CRRT) and other extracorporeal (outside the body) blood purification
easier to administer. The Prismax system was designed to simplify
the complexities of delivering CRRT from set-up to treatment delivery –
reducing the time and resources required to administer the therapy. The
platform was shown with the company’s oXiris
set, which can be used to help remove excessive levels of cytokines,
endotoxin and other inflammatory mediators from a patient’s blood. This
makes oXiris the first blood purification set that can be used in
CRRT and sepsis management protocols.
Investor Conference Webcast
A webcast of Baxter's investor conference and accompanying slides can be
accessed live from the investor section of the company's website at www.baxter.com
beginning at 7 a.m. CDT on May 21, 2018. A replay of the presentations
will also be posted to the site following the live event.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com
and follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
Forward-looking Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the
company’s financial results, R&D pipeline, including planned product
launches (many of which are subject to regulatory approval) and results
of clinical trials, business development activities, capital structure,
cost savings initiatives and financial outlook for 2020 and 2023. The
statements are based on assumptions about many important factors,
including the following, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements: demand for and
market acceptance of risks for new and existing products; product
development risks; product quality or patient safety concerns;
continuity, availability and pricing of acceptable raw materials and
component supply; inability to create additional production capacity in
a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply
difficulties (including as a result of a natural disaster or otherwise);
breaches or failures of the company’s information technology systems,
including by cyberattack; future actions of regulatory bodies and other
governmental authorities, including FDA, the Department of Justice, the
New York Attorney General and foreign regulatory agencies; failures with
respect to compliance programs; future actions of third parties,
including payers; U.S. healthcare reform and other global austerity
measures; pricing, reimbursement, taxation and rebate policies of
government agencies and private payers; the impact of competitive
products and pricing, including generic competition, drug reimportation
and disruptive technologies; global, trade and tax policies; accurate
identification of and execution on business development and R&D
opportunities and realization of anticipated benefits (including the
recent acquisitions of Claris Injectables and two surgical products from
Mallinckrodt plc); the ability to enforce owned or in-licensed
patents or the patents of third parties preventing or restricting
manufacture, sale or use of affected products or technology; the impact
of global economic conditions; fluctuations in foreign exchange and
interest rates; any change in law concerning the taxation of income
(including current or future tax reform), including income earned
outside the United States; actions taken by tax authorities in
connection with ongoing tax audits; loss of key employees or inability
to identify and recruit new employees; the outcome of pending or future
litigation; the adequacy of the company’s cash flows from operations to
meet its ongoing cash obligations and fund its investment program; and
other risks identified in Baxter’s most recent filing on Form 10-K and
other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, all of which are
available on Baxter’s website. Baxter does not undertake to update its
forward-looking statements.
1Not cleared in the United States
2Norman k,
et al. Clin Nutr 2008:27:5-15.
