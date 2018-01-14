Hurricane Maria Recovery: Providing ongoing assistance to colleagues and communities

Immediately after the storm passed, Baxter began helping our more than 2,000 employees in Puerto Rico procure necessities such as gasoline, food, water and toiletries. We coordinated multiple daily flights to transport approximately 25,000 pounds of needed supplies for employees. We distributed gas-powered generators and propane cooktops, and installed laundry stations at our manufacturing facilities to support employees' personal needs. We also continue to provide the communities around our manufacturing facilities with access to potable water.

Baxter employees hosted a gift drive to collect toys, books, school supplies and sporting goods during the holiday season. The photos below provide a glimpse at efforts to support our employees and communities in Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Toys collected by Baxter colleagues for the children of

Baxter employees in Puerto Rico.

CEO Joe Almeida visited Puerto Rico in October to thank

employees for their help in our recovery efforts and announce

a Baxter relief fund to help employees personally impacted

by property damage from the storm.

Baxter manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico providing water to the community.

Baxter bringing in humanitartian supplies to Puerto Rico.