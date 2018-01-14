Log in
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL (BAX)
Report
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Providing ongoing assistance to colleagues and communities

01/14/2018
Immediately after the storm passed, Baxter began helping our more than 2,000 employees in Puerto Rico procure necessities such as gasoline, food, water and toiletries. We coordinated multiple daily flights to transport approximately 25,000 pounds of needed supplies for employees. We distributed gas-powered generators and propane cooktops, and installed laundry stations at our manufacturing facilities to support employees' personal needs. We also continue to provide the communities around our manufacturing facilities with access to potable water.

Baxter employees hosted a gift drive to collect toys, books, school supplies and sporting goods during the holiday season. The photos below provide a glimpse at efforts to support our employees and communities in Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Toys collected by Baxter colleagues for the children of
Baxter employees in Puerto Rico.

CEO Joe Almeida visited Puerto Rico in October to thank
employees for their help in our recovery efforts and announce
a Baxter relief fund to help employees personally impacted
by property damage from the storm.

Baxter manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico providing water to the community.

Baxter bringing in humanitartian supplies to Puerto Rico.


Baxter International Inc. published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 17:14:01 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 10 556 M
EBIT 2017 1 677 M
Net income 2017 1 198 M
Finance 2017 272 M
Yield 2017 0,86%
P/E ratio 2017 36,16
P/E ratio 2018 27,71
EV / Sales 2017 3,50x
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
Capitalization 37 234 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Technical Analysis Chart | BAX | US0718131099 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 71,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Vice President-Operations
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John D. Forsyth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL5.91%37 234
MEDTRONIC PLC6.17%115 656
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS1.34%24 760
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY13.83%20 278
HOYA CORPORATION-2.60%19 426
TERUMO CORP2.42%18 845
