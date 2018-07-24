BayCom Corp : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Earnings of $4.3 Million
BayCom Corp (the “Company”), (NASDAQ:BCML),
the holding company for United Business Bank (the “Bank”), announced
earnings of $4.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the second
quarter of 2018 compared to $1.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share,
for the second quarter of 2017, and earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.54
per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. The increase in
earnings during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter
last year was primarily due to increases in net interest income and
other non-interest income as a result of two acquisitions in 2017. The
second quarter of 2017 net income also was reduced by $2.3 million for
merger-related expenses related to our acquisition of First ULB Corp.,
which, net of tax benefit, reduced net income for the quarter by $0.23
per diluted share. The increase in earnings during the second quarter of
2018 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in
net interest income resulting from an increase in the average balance of
loans outstanding and an increase in other non-interest income,
partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. The Company had net
income of $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, or $0.99
per diluted common share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted
common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Net income for the
quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 increased as a result of a
decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the same period in 2017
primarily due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in
December 31, 2017, which lowered the corporate income tax rate from 35%
to 21%.
The Company completed its initial public offering on May 8, 2018 with
the issuance of 3,278,900 shares of common stock at a price to the
public of $22.00 per share for net proceeds of approximately $66.8
million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on
Friday, May 4, 2018, under the ticker symbol “BCML.”
Second Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights:
Total assets increased to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2018 compared to
$1.16 billion at June 30, 2017 and $1.24 billion at March 31, 2018.
The increase was the result of the Plaza Bank merger in 2017 and
organic growth.
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses and deferred fees, totaled
$908.8 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $854.6 million at June
30, 2017 and $886.2 million at March 31, 2018.
Deposits increased to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2018 compared to $1.03
billion at June 30, 2017 and $1.10 billion at March 31, 2018.
Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30.4% of total deposits at
June 30, 2018 compared to 30.2% at June 30, 2017 and 29.1% at March
31, 2018.
Non-accrual loans represented 0.10% of total loans as of June 30,
2018, compared to 0.04% June 30, 2017 and 0.03% of total loans as of
March 31, 2018.
The Bank remains a “well-capitalized” institution for regulatory
capital purposes at June 30, 2018.
George J. Guarini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
stated, “We are very pleased to report our second quarter earnings, our
first earnings results as a public company following our initial public
offering and listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The net
proceeds and listing of our common stock strengthens us for both organic
growth and growth through acquisitions. We are actively looking for new
opportunities to continue to expand our geographical market reach, build
market penetration, and add value for our clients and increase earnings
per share for our shareholders.”
Earnings
Net interest income increased to $12.6 million for the second quarter of
2018 compared to $9.6 million in the same quarter a year ago and was
$12.4 million in the preceding quarter. The increase in net interest
income was primarily due to an increase in average interest earning
assets largely related to our two bank acquisitions in 2017, partially
offset by a decrease in the accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
on acquired loans. Average interest earning assets increased $323.7
million or 35.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to
the same period in 2017, largely due to our two bank acquisitions during
2017. Interest income on loans for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and
June 30, 2017 included $644,000 and $633,000, respectively, in accretion
of purchase accounting fair value adjustments on acquired loans
including the recognition of revenue from purchase credit impaired loans
in excess of discounts, compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended
March 31, 2018. The net discount on these purchased loans was $7.1
million, $9.3 million, and $7.7 million at June 30, 2018, June 30, 2017
and March 31, 2018, respectively.
The Company’s net interest margin was 4.11% for the second quarter of
2018 compared to 4.27% for the second quarter a year ago, and 4.28% the
preceding quarter. The decrease in net interest margin during the second
quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter a year earlier is the
result of a lower yield on loans and an increase in lower yielding cash
and investments partially offset by a lower cost of funds. Net interest
margin is enhanced by the amortization of acquisition accounting
discounts on loans acquired in the acquisitions. Accretion of
acquisition accounting discounts on loans and the recognition of revenue
from purchase credit impaired loans in excess of discounts increased our
net interest margin by 19 basis points, 26 basis points and 41 basis
points during the second quarter of 2018, second quarter of 2017, and
the first quarter of 2018, respectively. Our average yield on loans for
the second quarter of 2018 was 5.40% compared to 5.54% for the same
quarter last year. Our average cost of funds for the second quarter of
2018 was 0.57% down from 0.68% for the second quarter of 2017.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2018 increased $454,000,
or 27.9%, to $2.1 million from $1.6 million in the same quarter in 2017,
and $357,000, or 20.7%, from $1.7 million in the previous quarter. The
increase compared to the prior quarters primarily relates to the
recognition of benefits received under two Bank owned life insurance
policies.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter 2018 totaled $8.7 million,
an increase of $268,000, or 3.2%, compared to $8.4 million for the
second quarter of 2017, and $533,000, or 6.6%, compared to $8.1 million
for the first quarter of 2018. The second quarter of 2018 included
$600,000 write-down of acquired office facilities held-for-sale which is
reflected in other miscellaneous non-interest expense. The second
quarter of 2017 included $2.3 million of merger related expenses
associated with our acquisition of First ULB Corp. Non-interest expenses
in 2018 compared to prior periods increased primarily due to increased
operating expenses resulting from our acquisitions and organic growth in
2017, including an increase in salary and benefits associated with the
increased number of employees, an increase in occupancy expense
associated with additional branch offices and an increase in data
processing charges as a result of higher transaction volume.
Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans increased $54.7 million, or 6.4%, to $913.4 million at June
30, 2018, from $858.7 million at June 30, 2017 and increased $22.6
million, or 2.5%, as compared to $890.8 million at March 31, 2018. The
increase in loans from the comparable period in 2017 was primarily due
to the Plaza Bank merger in the second half of 2017. Higher loan
originations during the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to
the three months ended June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2018 also contributed
to the increase in gross loans. Loan originations in the second quarter
of 2018 were spread throughout our markets with the majority focused in
Solano, Contra Costa and San Mateo Counties, with commercial and
residential real estate secured loans accounting for the majority of the
originations during the quarter. Loan originations for quarter ended
June 30, 2018 totaled $42.3 million compared to $28.7 million during the
second quarter of 2017 and $29.2 million during the first quarter 2018.
Non-accrual loans totaled $932,000, or 0.10% of total loans, compared to
$368,000, or 0.04% of total loans, at June 30, 2017 and $229,000, or
0.03% of total loans, at March 31, 2018. The increase in non-accrual
loans from a year ago and the prior quarter primarily related to the
migration of three loans to non-accrual status. At June 30, 2018,
$456,000 of our non-accrual loans are guaranteed by government agencies.
At June 30, 2018, accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $2.7
million compared to $654,000 at June 30, 2017 and $1.6 million at March
31, 2018. At June 30, 2018, accruing loans past due more than 90 days
totaled $122,000 compared to none at both June 30, 2017 and March 31,
2018.
At June 30, 2018, our allowance for loan losses was $4.6 million, or
0.50% of total loans, compared to $4.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans,
at June 30, 2017 and $4.6 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at March 31,
2018. The allowance for loan losses plus the discount recorded on
acquired loans totaled $11.7 million, representing 1.28% of total loans
at June 30, 2018 compared to $13.3 million or 1.54% of total loans at
June 30, 2017 and $12.3 million or 1.36% of total loans at March 31,
2018. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on
acquired loans as they are carried at their estimated fair value on the
date on which they were acquired. As of June 30, 2018, acquired loans
net of their discounts totaled $371.1 million compared to $386.2 million
at June 30, 2017 and $378.1 million at March 31, 2018. The provision for
loan losses recorded in the second quarter of 2018 totaled $243,000
compared to $144,000 for the same quarter in 2017 and $254 ,000 for the
first quarter of 2018.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled of $1.14 billion at June 30, 2018 compared to $1.03
billion at June 30, 2017, and $1.10 billion at March 31, 2018. The
increase in deposits from the same quarter a year ago was primarily
attributable to the $54.2 million of deposits acquired in connection
with our Plaza Bank acquisition in November 2017, and to a slightly
lesser extent, organic growth. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled
$346.2 million, or 30.4% of total deposits, at June 30, 2018 compared to
$311.5 million, or 30.2% of total deposits, at June 30, 2017, and $320.1
million, or 29.1% of total deposits, at March 31, 2018.
At June 30, 2018, borrowings totaled $5.4 million compared to $11.4
million at both June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2018. During the second
quarter 2018 we repaid $6.0 million in long-term secured borrowings out
of the net proceeds from our initial public offering. The $5.4 million
of borrowing, net carrying value, at June 30, 2018, is related to junior
subordinated debentures assumed in connection with our acquisition of
First ULB Corp. in April 2017.
Shareholders’ Equity
Total shareholders’ equity increased to $193.6 million at June 30, 2018
from $104.0 million at June 30, 2017, and $122.6 million at March 31,
2018. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the second quarter of
2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017 also included, in addition
to the common stock issued in our initial public offering of $66.0
million, net of expenses and underwriting commissions, the issuance of
common stock totaling $12.0 million in connection with our acquisition
of Plaza Bank during the fourth quarter of 2017.
About BayCom Corp
The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, United
Business Bank, offers a full-range of loans, including SBA, FSA and USDA
guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and
its affiliates in California, Washington and New Mexico. The Bank also
offers business escrow services and facilitates tax free exchanges
through its Bankers Exchange Division. The Bank is an Equal Housing
Lender and a member of FDIC. The Company is traded on the NASDAQ under
the symbol “BCML”. For more information, go to www.unitedbusinessbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release, as well as other public or shareholder communications
released by the Company, may contain forward-looking statements,
including, but not limited to, (i) statements regarding the financial
condition, results of operations and business of the Company, (ii)
statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and
intentions and other statements that are not historical facts and (iii)
other statements identified by the words or phrases "will likely
result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated,"
"estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions that are
intended to identify "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements are not historical facts but instead are based on current
beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are inherently
subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties
and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In
addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions
with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are
subject to change.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to
differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations
expressed in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic
conditions and conditions within the securities market; legislative and
regulatory changes; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending
and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction
of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the
adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to
access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and
both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand
for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; increased
competitive pressures; changes in management’s business strategies;
changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company
operates, including the impact of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" (the
"TCA") on the Company's deferred tax asset, and the anticipated impact
of the TCA on the Company's future earnings; and other factors described
from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our prospectus filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the
Securities Act on May 4, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other
filings with the SEC that are available on our website at
unitedbusinessbank.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
The factors listed above could materially affect the Company’s
financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for
future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements
expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.
The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any
obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may
be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the
occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. When considering
forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and
uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At and for the three months ended
At and for the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.32
%
1.31
%
0.62
%
1.29
%
0.71
%
Return on average equity
13.34
%
13.27
%
6.22
%
13.40
%
6.65
%
Yield on earning assets
4.49
%
4.67
%
4.75
%
4.57
%
4.68
%
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
0.57
%
0.59
%
0.69
%
0.58
%
0.74
%
Interest rate spread
3.92
%
4.08
%
4.06
%
4.00
%
3.94
%
Net interest margin
4.11
%
4.28
%
4.27
%
4.19
%
4.17
%
Dividend payout ratio
-
-
-
-
-
Loan to deposit ratio
80.25
%
81.07
%
83.23
%
80.25
%
83.23
%
Efficiency ratio
58.95
%
57.46
%
74.39
%
58.95
%
74.39
%
Charge-offs/(recoveries), net
$
243
$
(131
)
$
(5
)
$
112
$
(12
)
Per Share Data:
Shares outstanding at end of period
10,869,275
7,512,227
6,842,701
10,869,275
6,842,701
Average diluted shares outstanding
9,467,431
7,512,227
6,421,078
8,495,230
5,949,373
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.45
$
0.54
$
0.23
$
0.99
$
0.49
Book value per share
17.82
16.32
15.20
17.82
15.20
Asset Quality Data:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.07
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.10
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
493.56
%
2008.73
%
1107.34
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.50
%
0.52
%
0.47
%
Classified assets (graded substandard and doubtful)
$
7,906
$
8,705
$
7,164
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
2,673
1,112
654
Total loans 90 days past due and still accruing
122
-
-
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
9.46
%
9.49
%
8.65
%
Common equity tier 1 - Bank
13.46
%
13.31
%
11.75
%
Tier 1 capital ratio - Bank
13.46
%
13.31
%
11.75
%
Total capital ratio - Bank
14.00
%
13.88
%
12.28
%
Equity to total assets at end of period
14.39
%
9.87
%
9.00
%
Loans:
Real estate
$
803,192
$
782,765
$
760,515
Non-real estate
116,083
115,241
107,093
Loans held for sale
334
250
-
Non-accrual loans
932
229
368
Mark to fair value at acquisition
(7,144
)
(7,656
)
(9,261
)
Total Loans
$
913,397
$
890,829
$
858,715
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
17
18
18
Number of full-time equivalent employees
165
158
152
STATEMENT OF CONDITION (UNAUDITED)
At June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
318,267
$
255,551
$
205,447
Investments available for sale
64,132
46,159
44,308
Loans held for sale
334
250
-
Loans, net of deferred fees
913,063
890,579
858,715
Allowance for loans losses
(4,600
)
(4,600
)
(4,075
)
Bank premises and equipment, net
7,773
8,279
8,527
Cash surrender value of Bank owned life insurance policies, net
16,510
17,211
13,026
Core deposit premium, net
4,194
4,483
4,942
Goodwill
10,365
10,365
9,126
Interest receivable and other assets
15,634
13,556
15,927
Total assets
$
1,345,672
$
1,241,833
$
1,155,943
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
346,166
$
320,104
$
311,522
Interest bearing:
Transaction accounts and savings
428,245
409,533
376,953
Premium money market
143,177
149,562
146,784
Time Deposits
220,580
219,574
196,522
Total deposits
$
1,138,168
$
1,098,773
$
1,031,781
Other borrowings
-
6,000
6,000
Junior subordinated deferred interest debentures, net
5,417
5,402
5,357
Salary continuation plan
3,206
4,107
3,922
Interest payable and other liabilities
5,241
4,983
4,865
Total liabilities
$
1,152,032
$
1,119,265
$
1,051,925
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value
$
148,809
$
81,740
$
69,394
Retained earnings
45,185
40,897
34,522
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(354
)
(69
)
102
Total shareholders' equity
193,640
122,568
104,018
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,345,672
$
1,241,833
$
1,155,943
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Interest Income - non-real estate
$
1,452
$
1,399
$
1,305
$
2,851
$
2,278
Interest Income - real estate
9,977
9,654
8,130
19,631
13,606
Interest on investment securities
350
364
481
714
759
Interest on Federal funds sold and other bank deposits
1,328
907
138
2,235
255
Mark to market accretion and net fee amortization
644
1,228
663
1,872
1,221
Total interest income
$
13,751
$
13,552
$
10,717
$
27,303
$
18,119
Interest expense
Interest on transaction accounts
489
453
466
942
918
Interest on time deposits
536
526
505
1,062
972
Interest on borrowings
126
159
101
285
101
Total interest expense
$
1,151
$
1,138
$
1,072
$
2,289
$
1,991
Net interest income
12,600
12,414
9,645
25,014
16,128
Provision for loan losses
243
254
144
497
287
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
12,357
$
12,160
$
9,501
$
24,517
$
15,841
Non-interest income
Loan fee income
274
245
253
519
310
Service charge income
77
87
60
164
108
Other fees and service charges
392
359
239
751
334
Gain on sale of loans
548
651
875
1,199
1,275
Other Income
792
384
202
1,176
338
Total non-interest income
$
2,083
$
1,726
$
1,629
$
3,809
$
2,365
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
4,547
4,914
3,947
9,461
7,029
Occupancy
1,268
975
790
2,243
1,359
Professional
557
341
461
898
591
Insurance
107
158
122
265
200
Data processing
615
708
2,074
1,323
2,434
Office
329
383
310
712
477
Marketing
248
211
156
459
211
Core deposit premium
290
289
213
579
296
Net loan default expenses
3
41
127
44
178
Other miscellaneous
692
103
187
795
250
Total non-interest expense
$
8,656
$
8,123
$
8,387
$
16,779
$
13,025
Income before provision for income taxes
5,784
5,763
2,743
11,547
5,181
Provision for income taxes
1,496
1,694
1,241
3,190
2,263
Net income
$
4,288
$
4,069
$
1,502
$
8,357
$
2,918
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.45
$
0.54
$
0.23
$
0.99
$
0.49
Diluted
$
0.45
$
0.54
$
0.23
$
0.99
$
0.49
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per common share:
Basic
9,467,431
7,512,227
6,421,078
8,495,230
5,949,373
Diluted
9,467,431
7,512,227
6,421,078
8,495,230
5,949,373
Comprehensive income:
Net income
$
4,288
$
4,069
$
1,502
$
8,357
$
2,918
Other comprehensive income:
Change in net unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities
(405
)
(401
)
9
(806
)
24
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
120
119
(3
)
239
(10
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(285
)
(282
)
6
(567
)
14
Comprehensive income
$
4,003
$
3,787
$
1,508
$
7,790
$
2,932
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this
earnings release contains the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP
financial measure. Tangible common shareholders’ equity is calculated by
excluding intangible assets from shareholders’ equity. For this
financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core
deposit intangibles. Tangible book value per share is calculated by
dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common
shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent
with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which
excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital
ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality
and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to
its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations,
are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further,
this non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should
not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per
share or total shareholders' equity determined in accordance with GAAP
and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by
other companies.
Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure is presented
below.