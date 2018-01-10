Bayer : Further Reduces Stake in Covestro

By Euan Conley

Bayer AG (>> Bayer AG) said Wednesday it was further reducing its interest in Covestro AG (>> Covestro AG) as part of an accelerated bookbuilding process with a targeted volume of approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

The German pharmaceutical and chemicals company launched the placement after market close and said it was exclusively aimed at institutional investors. In September, Bayer sold a 6.9% stake in the polymers company.

Bayer added it now holds direct interest of 24.6% in Covestro, while Bayer Pension Trust holds a further 8.9%.

As previously reported, Bayer intends to achieve full separation from Covestro in the medium term.

Write to Euan Conley at [email protected]