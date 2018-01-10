Bayer : Further Reduces Stake in Covestro

Log in
01/10/2018 | 06:16pm CET
   By Euan Conley

Bayer AG (>> Bayer AG) said Wednesday it was further reducing its interest in Covestro AG (>> Covestro AG) as part of an accelerated bookbuilding process with a targeted volume of approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

The German pharmaceutical and chemicals company launched the placement after market close and said it was exclusively aimed at institutional investors. In September, Bayer sold a 6.9% stake in the polymers company.

Bayer added it now holds direct interest of 24.6% in Covestro, while Bayer Pension Trust holds a further 8.9%.

As previously reported, Bayer intends to achieve full separation from Covestro in the medium term.

Write to Euan Conley at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Bayer AG, Covestro AG
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 36 025 M
EBIT 2017 7 730 M
Net income 2017 6 309 M
Debt 2017 8 839 M
Yield 2017 2,44%
P/E ratio 2017 13,93
P/E ratio 2018 18,74
EV / Sales 2017 2,71x
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
Capitalization 88 649 M
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes M. Dietsch Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG3.08%105 728
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.55%387 235
NOVARTIS AG3.11%227 584
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.1.34%220 282
PFIZER0.64%217 029
MERCK AND COMPANY0.94%154 914
