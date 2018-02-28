Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Australia orders recall of 2.3 million vehicles with Takata air bags

02/28/2018 | 12:41am CET
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has ordered the recall of 2.3 million vehicles fitted with Takata Corp air bags that have been linked to deaths worldwide, in the country's biggest compulsory product recall.

The manufacturers of the vehicles will have to pay for the replacement air bags, that have been linked to at least 18 deaths and 180 injuries globally because the inflators can rupture and shoot metal fragments into vehicles.

The air bags must be replaced by Dec. 31, 2020 or the manufacturers will face fines of A$1.1 million ($857,000) per breach of the order, said Michael Sukkar, assistant minister to the treasurer.

"Tragically there's been one death and one case of serious injury in Australia as a result of the deployment of these air bags, and the government just doesn't want to see any more," Sukkar told reporters in Canberra, Australia's capital.

Affected vehicles include those made by Toyota, Mazda, Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW (>> Bayerische Motoren Werke), Mitsubishi, Nissan and Subaru.

Last week, Takata Corp's U.S. unit agreed to settle a probe by 44 state attorneys general into accusations it concealed a deadly safety defect with air bag inflators.

In the biggest bankruptcy of a Japanese manufacturer, Takata sought court protection from creditors in June as costs and liabilities mounted from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits.

Australia's compulsory recall follows last year's government-ordered voluntary recall, which Sukkar said had been insufficient, with less than half of drivers complying with the request.

($1 = 1.2840 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.57% 10.61 Delayed Quote.-14.89%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 2.03% 3972 End-of-day quote.1.20%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP 0.90% 1518 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.94% 858 End-of-day quote.4.00%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.35% 1133 End-of-day quote.0.27%
SUBARU CO LTD 0.46% 4370 End-of-day quote.-5.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.76% 7379 End-of-day quote.1.08%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.89% 164.06 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
