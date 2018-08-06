Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BMW Korea apologizes as 27 vehicles catch fire over January-July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in New York

SEOUL (Reuters) - BMW's South Korean unit apologized over a spate of engine fires, estimated by the country's transport ministry at 27 over January to July, that has prompted a government probe and a major backlash from consumers.

BMW said it will launch a recall of 106,000 diesel vehicles, including the 520d, starting from Aug. 20, citing defects in the exhaust gas recirculation system as the root cause of the fires.

"For the recent series of fire incidents happened in the country, we sincerely apologize for causing worry and anxiety among people and government authorities," BMW Korea Chairman Kim Hyo-joon said at a press conference on Monday.

BMW, the second-most popular foreign carmaker in South Korea, said it had learned of the problems in 2016, but it identified the root cause of the problem in June this year.

The automaker has announced a "technical campaign" in Europe, followed by recalls in South Korea, citing similar failure rates of the system in both regions.

South Korea's transport ministry said it has urged BMW executives to cooperate in the ongoing probe, saying they were falling short of submitting related documents. The government launched the probe into the affected models on July 16.

Last week, Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee said the country would investigate the case in a "thorough and transparent manner" and take legal action if needed.

A total of 13 South Korean owners of BMW vehicles filed a class action lawsuit against the German automaker on Friday, claiming compensation worth 5 million won ($4,447.13) each, saying they could not drive their cars out of fear the faulty part could catch fire, Yonhap News Agency reported.

BMW, which trails only Mercedes in imported car sales in South Korea, saw sales more than double to 59,624 vehicles last year, from five years ago.

Driven by South Korea's free trade deals with Europe and the United States, foreign car makers' share of the domestic market had risen to 15 percent last year, from under 1 percent in 2001.

South Korea is a relatively small market, ranking 11th in global auto sales, but is a major market for lucrative, premium vehicles and is currently dominated by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

($1 = 1,124.3200 won)

(Reporting by Haejin Choi and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 1.42% 83.51 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
06:12pBMW Korea apologizes as 27 vehicles catch fire over January-July
RE
05:16pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW M Motorsport kicks off the second half of the 201..
PU
12:46pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL results at Road America don’t matc..
PU
12:16pFROM HOSPITAL TO PODIUM : BMW rider Peter Hickman shines in the BSB at Thruxton.
PU
11:31aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Hungarian Baja 2018 – Round 8, FIA Cross Countr..
PU
09:52aChinese car imports tumbled 87 percent in June ahead of tariff changes
RE
08/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Brand Ambassador Alessandro Zanardi wins two meda..
PU
08/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 25/2018.
PU
08/03AFTER THE WALKENHORST SENSATION AT S : BMW Customer Racing teams look back on su..
PU
08/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- ..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03States vow to fight auto emissions rollback 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
07/11Shanghai speeds up foreign auto investment 
07/05Clock Ticks Down To Next Tariff Round (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 810 M
EBIT 2018 9 799 M
Net income 2018 7 518 M
Finance 2018 21 418 M
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 7,24
P/E ratio 2019 7,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 53 583 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,9 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.17%61 969
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-1.10%211 676
VOLKSWAGEN-12.68%83 530
DAIMLER-17.85%71 959
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.89%55 012
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.95%52 339
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.