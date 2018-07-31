Log in
BMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary

07/31/2018 | 11:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in New York

FRANKFURT/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - BMW said it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in a new car factory in eastern Hungary, a project that could contribute to the country's growth and strengthen its position as a centre for premium car manufacturing in the region.

The new plant, to be built near the city of Debrecen about 230 kilometres east of Budapest, will have a production capacity of 150,000 cars a year, BMW said.

It will help the carmaker expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, where 45 percent of its cars are sold.

"Our new plant in Hungary will also be able to manufacture both combustion and electrified BMW models – all on a single production line," Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Board Member for Production said in a statement.

BMW is joining Daimler and Audi, both of which have car plants in Hungary. Audi, which also has a big engine production plant, has just launched serial production of electric engines at its Hungarian plant, it said last week.

Car manufacturing accounts for around one-third of Hungary's exports now, and with BMW this could rise to 40 percent or even more, said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING in Budapest.

Virovacz said BMW's new capacity could help partly offset an expected slowdown in economic growth in 2019 and 2020 as European Union funds run out, and will bring foreign investment to a less developed eastern region of the Central European country.

However, he said the project will also boost Hungary's dependence on the car industry and thus its exposure to any cyclical slump in car sales if there is a global economic downturn.

"The biggest question mark regarding this investment will be the Hungarian labour market ... it is already very hard to find 1,000 employees, let alone in 2 years from now," he said.

Hungary, along with other Central European economies, has been struggling with a serious shortage of workers partly due to a mass emigration to the west for higher wages.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Krisztina Than; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Audi AG, Daimler, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.83% 720 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.49% 82.5 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
DAIMLER 0.15% 59.41 Delayed Quote.-16.17%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.01% 151.22 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 958 M
EBIT 2018 9 812 M
Net income 2018 7 541 M
Finance 2018 21 309 M
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 7,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 54 115 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.45%63 390
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%218 392
VOLKSWAGEN-9.01%87 931
DAIMLER-16.17%74 483
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.04%54 717
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.10%51 789
