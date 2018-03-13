Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bavaria pushes tighter limits on Chinese stake-building - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 04:06am CET

BERLIN (Reuters) - The state that is home to many of Germany's most successful exporting manufacturers will push for tighter restrictions on the ability of Chinese to buy their way into the companies that power Europe's largest economy, a newspaper reported.

The Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper said that Bavaria, which hosts industrial giants like BMW (>> Bayerische Motoren Werke) and Siemens, would introduce legislation in the Bundesrat, the national parliament's upper house that represents regions in Germany's highly federated system.

The measure, a parting shot for Bavarian Premier Horst Seehofer, who on Wednesday takes up post in Berlin as federal interior minister, reflects growing concern over Chinese investors' stake-building in prominent European companies.

The proposal would lower from 25 percent to 10 percent the stake threshold at which authorities could examine acquisitions by foreign investors in German firms.

Augsburger Allgemeine reported that the proposal was spurred by the plans of Chinese grid operator State Grid Corporation of China to buy a 20 percent stake in German grid operator 50Hertz.

Earlier this month, China's Geely built up a 10 percent stake in carmaker Daimler, whose Mercedes cars have become a global symbol of German engineering prowess. The newsmagazine Spiegel reported that Geely had also considered Bavarian carmaker BMW before alighting on Daimler.

Manfred Weber, leader of the conservative group in the European Parliament and Seehofer's party ally, told the Augsburg paper that Europe had to do more to protect strategically important countries from Chinese investment.

"We have to be more consistent. China has been strategically active in Europe for awhile, taking over or buying stakes in companies, in Portugal, Greece, the Western Balkans, but also in Germany."

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler, Siemens
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER 0.59% 68.32 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
SIEMENS 1.04% 106.8 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
04:06aBavaria pushes tighter limits on Chinese stake-building - report
RE
03/12Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
RE
03/12Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
RE
03/12Merkel still hopes for talks on U.S. tariffs
RE
03/09Merkel says court ruling allowing diesel bans was balanced
RE
03/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW to Raise Dividend After 2017 Profit Rises
DJ
03/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW R&D spending rises 18 percent on higher annual pr..
RE
03/08No trade war yet with U.S. due to planned tariffs, German minister says
RE
03/08GREAT WALL MOTOR : seeks to double vehicle sales by 2025, plans electric car pus..
RE
03/07Preparing for the worst, UK carmakers warn of Brexit trade barrier costs
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Jitters Extend Into Second Day 
01/14Detroit Auto Show kicks into gear 
2017China extends tax rebate for NEVs 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Focus Returns To Tax Reform 
2017Czech self-driving test track for BMW 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 98 130 M
EBIT 2017 9 857 M
Net income 2017 7 821 M
Finance 2017 19 426 M
Yield 2017 4,45%
P/E ratio 2017 7,13
P/E ratio 2018 7,58
EV / Sales 2017 0,36x
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capitalization 55 227 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | BMW | DE0005190003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 94,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.96%67 957
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.68%207 453
VOLKSWAGEN-5.75%98 049
DAIMLER-4.07%89 412
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-4.74%61 441
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.68%52 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.