BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/20/2018 | 01:10pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2018 / 13:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AQTON GmbH & Co. KG für Automobilwerte (vormals: Johanna Quandt GmbH & Co. KG für Automobilwerte)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susanne Klatten /
Last name(s): Stefan Quandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005190003

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 49,320,780 shares as compensation in kind to withdrawing limited partner Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH. The transaction is not related to the participation in an employee stock option plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-02-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40685  20.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
