Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.02.2018 / 13:06

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AQTON GmbH & Co. KG für Automobilwerte (vormals: Johanna Quandt GmbH & Co. KG für Automobilwerte)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Susanne Klatten / Last name(s): Stefan Quandt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005190003

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 49,320,780 shares as compensation in kind to withdrawing limited partner Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH. The transaction is not related to the participation in an employee stock option plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

