DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.02.2018 / 13:02

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ms. Susanne Klatten, Germany, notified us on 19 February 2018 pursuant to Article 43 section 1 WpHG making reference to the notification of 19 February 2018 regarding the exceedance of the thresholds of 15% and 20%, as follows:



1. Objectives pursuant to Article 43 section 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 3 no. 1 WpHG:

The investment is used to generate trading profits.



2. Objectives pursuant to Article 43 section 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 3 no. 2 WpHG:

The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights directly or indirectly by acquisition or any other way within the next twelve months.



3. Objectives pursuant to Article 43 section 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 3 no. 3 WpHG:

Other than the existing influence, the reporting person does not intend to exert any influence on the composition of the issuer's administrative, management or supervisory boards.



4. The reporting person does not intend to make any significant changes of the capital structure of the company, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



5. Neither own funds nor borrowed funds were required for the acquisition of the shares as the acquisition occured by way of compensation in kind in connection with the withdrawal of Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH from AQTON GmbH & Co. KG für Automobilwerte (formerly: Johanna Quandt GmbH & Co KG für Automobilwerte).

