BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/20/2018 | 01:05pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.02.2018 / 12:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ms Susanne Klatten,
Date of birth: 28 Apr 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Feb 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 20.94 % 0.00 % 20.94 % 601,995,196
Previous notification 12.75 % 0.00 % 12.75 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005190003 1,185,618 124,883,201 0.20 % 20.74 %
Total 126,068,819 20.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Susanne Klatten % % %
Susanne Klatten Beteiligungs GmbH 20.74 % % 20.74 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


20.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

655537  20.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=655537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
