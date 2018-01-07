Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 01/2018.

Whether in the DTM, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

IWSC: BMW Team RLL and Turner Motorsport test in Daytona.

With three weeks remaining until the start of this season's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IWSC) in Daytona (USA), BMW Team RLL and Turner Motorsport have spent this weekend preparing intensively for the iconic 24-hour race. The three-day 'Roar before the 24' offered both teams the opportunity to get plenty of test kilometres under their belts. BMW Team RLL will field two newly-developed BMW M8 GTEs in this year's GTLM class. Jesse Krohn (FIN) and John Edwards (USA) were in action at the wheel of the number 24 car during the test. Alexander Sims (GBR) and Connor De Phillippi (USA) shared the driving duties in the number 25 car. They will be supported in the 24-hour race, which takes place on 27th/28th January, by BMW DTM drivers Augusto Farfus (BRA) and Philipp Eng (AUT), as well as Nick Catsburg (NED) and BMW NA Brand Ambassador Bill Auberlen (USA). Turner Motorsport took to the track for the first test of the year with the BMW M6 GT3, with Jens Klingmann (GER) at the wheel.

Formula E: Eriksson and Spengler take part in rookie test in Marrakech.

BMW DTM drivers Joel Eriksson (SWE) and Bruno Spengler (CAN) are set for a first this coming weekend: both drivers will attend the Formula E rookie test in Marrakech. One day after the third race of the season, the two drivers will have the opportunity to take to the track in a Formula E car for the first time. Spengler will test for the MS&AD Andretti Formula E team, while Eriksson will be in action for the DS Virgin Racing team. 'A lot of talented drivers compete in Formula E. It is great to experience this at first hand, and to get a first impression of electric motor racing. I am looking forward to getting behind the wheel,' said Eriksson. IndyLights driver Colton Herta (USA) will also take part in the test in Marrakech alongside Spengler for MS&AD Andretti Formula E.