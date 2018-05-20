Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 16/2018.

DTM: Timo Glock auctions off special race helmet for a good cause.

For BMW DTM driver Timo Glock (GER), the 'best race of all time' was the thrilling duel with Mercedes driver Gary Paffett (GBR) at the 2018 DTM season-opener in Hockenheim (GER). This enthralling race was also present at the Lausitzring (GER) - on Glock's helmet amongst other places. Glock started the race at the Lausitzring wearing a specially-made helmet, a reminder of the exciting season-opener. The design boasts a total of six motifs from the Hockenheim race. This unique helmet - complete with autographs from Glock and Paffett - will now be auctioned for a good cause. The profit from the online auction will go directly to the Zwei-Nase-Stiftung, where Glock sits on the board of trustees. The trust provides families with disabled and chronically-ill children the opportunity to take some time out from the stresses of daily life, at the Zwerg-Nase-Haus in Wiesbaden (GER). The children enjoy a holiday-like atmosphere, the parents get a break and receive help to gather the strength they need to look after children on a daily basis. This link takes you to the online auction for Glock's unique 'Hockenheim 2018' helmet: https://www.unitedcharity.de/Auktionen/Helm-Timo-Glock

Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: BMW Teams in the 3-hour race at Silverstone.

Just one week after the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the ROWE Racing and Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW teams were at the second race of the season in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: the 3-hour race at Silverstone in Great Britain. The best-placed BMW M6 GT3 was the #99 ROWE Racing car, with BMW works drivers Jesse Krohn (FIN), Connor de Phillippi (USA) and Jens Klingmann (GER) at the wheel. The trio secured 13th place. However, BMW works driver John Edwards (USA), BMW Motorsport Junior Ricky Collard (GBR) and new team member Nick Yelloly (GBR) endured some bad luck in the #98 car. The car reached the top eight at one point but then had to spend a long spell in the pits for repairs after a trip across the grass. The #98 car finished the race in 47th place. The #36 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, driven by Henry Walkenhorst, Andreas Ziegel and Immanuel Winke (all GER), crossed the line in 36th position.

British Touring Car Championship: Two podium finishes for Colin Turkington

BMW driver Colin Turkington (GBR) from the West Surrey Racing team secured two podium finishes at the third round of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season at Thruxton (GBR). The British driver finished both the first and second races in second place. In the third and final race, he crossed the line in fifth position with his BMW 125i M Sport. His team-mate Andrew Jordan (GBR) claimed sixth place in the first race and then finished fifth in the second race - despite suffering from food poisoning. He did not participate in the third race for medical reasons. Rob Collard (GBR) - also competing in a BMW 125i M Sport from WSR - finished in eleventh, 16th and tenth places in the three races. Stephen Jelley (GBR) from the Parker Racing team finished the three races in 27th, 25th and 21st positions.

ESET V4 Cup: Podium for the BMW M6 GT3 at the Red Bull Ring.

The Red Bull Ring, near Spielberg (AUT), hosted the second race of the season in the ESET V4 Cups - including a podium finish for the BMW M6 GT3. In the second sprint race on Sunday, Jakub Knoll (CZE) from the Šenkýř Motorsport team claimed second place on the rostrum. In the first sprint race, Knoll was the best-placed BMW driver in fifth. In the endurance race, Jakub Kubas (SVK) secured fourth place in the Racing Trevor team BMW M6 GT3.