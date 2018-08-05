Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 25/2018.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

Japanese Super GT: ARTA claims record win at Fuji.

Autobacs Racing Team Aguri (ARTA) won round five of the GT3000 class in the Japanese Super GT Championship at Fuji (JPN). Drivers Shinichi Takagi (JPN) and Sean Walkinshaw (GBR) took the chequered flag in the #55 BMW M6 GT3 with a sizable lead after 164 laps of racing. The success was particularly special for Takagi, as his 20th victory in the GT300 class makes him the most successful driver in this category in the history of the championship. Takagi and Walkinshaw also moved to the top of the overall standings on the back of their victory.

British GT: Podium for Century Motorsport at Brands Hatch.

Following a perfect qualifying, with first and second place for the two BMW M4 GT4s, Century Motorsport finished the race on the podium at the fourth race weekend of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch (GBR). Ben Green and Ben Tuck (both GBR) brought the #42 car home second in the GT4 class. They had led the race in the early stages but were forced to take a longer pit stop than their rivals due to the regulations regarding success handicaps. They were almost able to overcome this disadvantage over the course of the two-hour race, as they produced an impressive fightback. Second place earned them victory in the GT4 Silver class. The #43 car finished seventh in the GT4 class and third in the Silver category which was good enough for Jack Mitchell (GBR) to successfully defend his lead in the Drivers' Championship. Green and Tuck are second, level on points, going into the season finale.

ADAC GT Masters: Tough weekend for BMW teams.

The BMW teams were unable to back up the fine results of previous rounds at the fourth race weekend of this season's ADAC GT Masters at the Nürburgring (GER). Jens Klingmann (GER) and Christopher Zöchling (AUT) finished 18th in the MRS GT-Racing BMW M6 GT3 in Sunday's race in the Eifel Mountains. The two BMW Team Schnitzer cars, with BMW works driver Timo Scheider (GER), BMW Motorsport Juniors Mikkel Jensen (DEN) and Dennis Marschall (GER), and Victor Bouveng (SWE) at the wheel, had to settle for 28th and 29th place. Jensen and Scheider were well placed to score valuable points on Saturday, but were forced to retire from the race following a light collision in turn one after the start. The remaining two BMW M6 GT3s also failed to complete the race. 'I basically travelled here straight from the 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps with the win in my sails following the BMW one-two,' said Klingmann. 'Unfortunately, we were not able to produce a similar performance at the Nürburgring. The narrow layout and the high temperatures simply did not play into the hands of the BMW M6 GT3. We were the best BMW team on Sunday but, on the whole, we expected more from this weekend. I am now looking forward to Zandvoort. That circuit ought to suit us far better.'

IMSA: BMW Team RLL sixth and seventh at Road America.

In qualifying ahead of the Road America (USA) race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the two BMW Team RLL M8 GTEs finished sixth and seventh in the GTLM class. The time of 2:03.331 minutes set by Jesse Krohn (FIN) and John Edwards (USA) in the #24 car was roughly three-tenths of a second faster than Alexander Sims (GBR) and Connor De Phillippi (USA) in the second car. In the GTD class, the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 starts from eighth place on the grid.

IMSA: Chaz Mostert set for debut in the BMW M8 GTE at Road Atlanta.

Australian Chaz Mostert will make his race debut at the wheel of the BMW M8 GTE at the season finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road Atlanta (USA). Mostert, who has caught the eye with his results, including pole position at February's 12 Hours of Bathurst (AUS) in the BMW M6 GT3, will share the cockpit of the #24 BMW M8 GTE with regular BMW Team RLL drivers John Edwards (USA) and Jesse Krohn (FIN) at 'Petit Le Mans' on 12th/13th October. Connor De Phillippi (USA), Alexander Sims (GBR) and BMW of North America brand ambassador Bill Auberlen (USA) will share the driving duties in the #25 car. As well as the IMSA finale, BMW M Motorsport will also be involved in the DTM season finale at Hockenheim (GER) and the WEC race at Fuji (JPN) at that weekend.

CTSC: BimmerWorld Racing wins in the ST class.

Nick Galante and Devin Jones (both USA), of the BimmerWorld Racing team, won the ST class in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge at Road America (USA) on Saturday. The duo was victorious at the wheel of the #81 BMW 328i for the third time this season and leads the overall standings. In the GS class, the two BMW M4 GT4s - the #82 and #19 cars - run by the BimmerWorld Racing and Stephen Cameron Racing teams, came home ninth and tenth.

Australian GT Championship: Valuable points for BMW Team SRM.

Steve Richards (NZL) and Ricky Capo (AUS) scored valuable points for BMW Team SRM in all three races of the Australian GT Championship in Sydney (AUS). Going into the season finale, they currently lie third in the overall standings. The duo in the BMW M6 GT3 finished sixth in both the Saturday race and the first of Sunday's two races at the Sydney Motorsport Park. The #100 car came home ninth in race one on Sunday.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 18:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
08:26pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 25/2018.
PU
08/03AFTER THE WALKENHORST SENSATION AT S : BMW Customer Racing teams look back on su..
PU
08/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- ..
DJ
08/02BMW beats second-quarter forecasts as new anti-pollution rules dent rivals
RE
08/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW builds X5 in Thailand to counteract U.S. China ta..
RE
08/02BMW BUILDS X5 IN THAILAND TO COUNTER : Ceo
RE
08/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Weighs Measures to Counter Tariff Impact -- Updat..
DJ
08/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW sees 5-10 percent sales growth in China despite t..
RE
08/02WELCOME TO THE DTM : A special “Series Guide” for guest starter Ales..
PU
08/02BMW Reports Lower Profit, But Remains Unfazed By Rivals' Troubles -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03States vow to fight auto emissions rollback 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
07/11Shanghai speeds up foreign auto investment 
07/05Clock Ticks Down To Next Tariff Round (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 810 M
EBIT 2018 9 799 M
Net income 2018 7 518 M
Finance 2018 21 418 M
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 7,24
P/E ratio 2019 7,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 53 583 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,9 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.17%61 969
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-1.10%211 676
VOLKSWAGEN-12.68%83 530
DAIMLER-17.85%71 959
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.89%55 012
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-10.66%52 339
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.