BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
News
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 46/2017.

12/23/2017 | 01:54pm CET

Whether in the DTM, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

DTM: 2018 race calendar to be even more international.

More races and new circuits: In 2018, DTM fans can not only look forward to an additional race weekend, but also more rounds outside Germany. New to the calendar are Misano (ITA) and Brands Hatch (GBR). The opening round (4 to 6 May) and the finale (12 to 14 October) will again take place at Hockenheim (GER). As in previous years, each event will feature two races. With the remaining race weekends at the Lausitzring (GER), in Budapest (HUN), at the Norisring (GER), Zandvoort (NED), the Nürburgring (GER) and Spielberg (AUT), five rounds will be held in Germany and five in other European countries. This underlines the Europe-wide importance of the DTM as a prestigious international touring car series, without compromising its German roots.

24h Dubai: Customer racing debut for the BMW M4 GT4.

The BMW M4 GT4 will make its customer racing debut between 10 and 13 January. The Securtal Sorg Rennsport and 3Y Technology teams will both compete with the new BMW customer racing car at the 24 Hours of Dubai (UAE). The French team fielding two cars means that three BMW M4 GT4s will take their place on the grid at the start of 2018. A specific BMW M235i Racing Cup class will also feature in Dubai. Six cars from four teams will do battle for class victory at the 24 Hours of Dubai. Other teams will also field private BMW cars.

12h Bathurst: Brabham nephew Matt to drive the BMW M4 GT4.

Australian touring car legend Tony Longhurst (AUS) will take part in the 12-hour race at Bathurst (AUS) with a well-known name at the wheel of a BMW M4 GT4. Matt Brabham (AUS), nephew of three-time Formula 1 world champion Jack Brabham (AUS), will race alongside Aaron Seton (AUS). In doing so, Brabham is continuing a family tradition. Not only did his grandfather Jack take part in the classic at the Mount Panorama Circuit, but so did his father Geoff (AUS). Both took their place on the winners list, with Geoff Brabham taking victory at the wheel of a BMW in 1997.

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 12:54:08 UTC.

