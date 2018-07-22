Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News – Issue 24/2018.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

British GT Championship: Century Motorsport triumphs at Spa.

Century Motorsport's success story in the British GT Championship continues. After wins at Snetterton (GBR) and Silverstone (GBR), the team triumphed at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) racetrack in the GT4 class. Jack Mitchell (GBR) and his new team-mate Deano Macdonald (GBR) finished in first place after 38 laps in the #43 BMW M4 GT4. The duo started the two-hour race from seventh on the grid and after a spirited pursuit were rewarded with the win. Ben Tuck and Ben Green (both GBR) in the Century Motorsport #42 BMW M4 GT4 finished in fourth place, narrowly missing out on the podium. The next race weekend in the British GT Championship will take place at Brands Hatch (GBR) on 4thand 5thAugust.

Blancpain GT Series Asia: Double win at Fuji for the BMW M4 GT4.

The BMW M4 GT4 had a perfect race weekend at the Mount Fuji (JPN) track, winning both Blancpain GT Series Asia races. BMW Team Studie's Takayuki Kinoshita and Sunako Jukuchou (JPN) secured first place in the #81 BMW M4 GT4 in both Saturday's and Sunday's race. Their team-mates Ken Urata (JPN) and Max Chen (TPE) finished fifth in the #82 sister car. On Sunday, they improved by two positions to finish on the podium in third place. These results see BMW Team Studie extend their lead in the team standings, and with 211 points have a lead of 64 points over the second-placed Mercedes team with four races to go before the end of the season. In the driver's standings, Kinoshita/Jukuchou are in third place, immediately followed by their team-mates Urata/Chen in fourth place.

IMSA: BMW Team RLL finishes in seventh and eighth place at Lime Rock.

BMW Team RLL had a difficult race weekend in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Connor De Phillippi (USA) and Alexander Sims (GBR) crossed the finish line in seventh place at the wheel of the #25 BMW M8 GTE at Lime Rock Park (USA). John Edwards (USA) and Jesse Krohn (FIN) finished in eighth place in the #24 sister car. A mechanical issue prevented Edwards and Krohn from getting a better result in the race. The #25 BMW M8 GTE was on a one-stop refuelling strategy which didn't go according to plan. Turner Motorsport's appearance at Lime Rock Park was also dogged by misfortune. The #96 BMW M6 GT3 only managed to complete one race lap. Starting driver Bill Auberlen (USA) was hit by the #93 Acura NSX GT3 in the uphill chicane and was forced to retire with front suspension damage. His team-mate Robby Foley (USA) therefore didn't make an appearance in the race.

CTSCC: Podium success for BimmerWorld Racing in the ST class.

Nick Galante and Devin Jones (both USA) celebrated podium success at the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSCC) race. After 108 laps, the duo crossed the finish line in second place in the ST class in the BimmerWorld #81 BMW 328i. Galante and Jones started from pole position and were only beaten by the victorious MINI of Mike LaMarra and Matt Pombo (USA). Tyler Cooke and James Clay (both USA), also of Team BimmerWorld Racing, went on a fantastic pursuit. They started from 16thon the grid in the GS category in their #82 BMW M4 GTE, and worked their way up to seventh place. Greg Liefooghe and Ari Balogh (both USA, Stephen Cameron Racing) were forced to retire from the race with their BMW M4 GT4.

Blancpain GT Sports Club: BMW M6 GT3 wins at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) in the Belgian Ardennes is regarded as one of the most challenging racetracks in the world. The BMW M6 GT3 and Karim Ojjeh (KSA) mastered this challenge excellently in the Blancpain GT Sports Club this weekend and dominated proceedings. The potential of the Boutsen Ginion Racing BMW M6 GT3 on this track was evident in the qualifying session when Ojjeh set the best time overall. The seasoned driver was unstoppable in the qualifying race as well, getting the well-earned win. The main race was held on Sunday. Ojjeh was the man of the day there as well, crossing the finish line in first place. The next races in the Blancpain GT Sports Club will be held at the Hungaroring (HUN) on 1st and 2nd September.

DTM: Joel Eriksson drums up support for Brands Hatch.

BMW DTM driver Joel Eriksson (SWE) visited the British capital of London (GBR) and Brands Hatch Circuit (GBR) around three weeks before the DTM returns to Great Britain, to drum up support for the event on 11thand 12thAugust. As part of a film-shoot, Eriksson drove the BMW M4 GTS DTM safety car from the racetrack to the centre of the British metropolis, causing a stir on the streets of London. 'That was very cool. I have been to London before, but have never had the time to visit the sights of the city. Being able to combine that with the film-shoot was fantastic,' said Eriksson. The DTM rookie passed world-famous attractions such as Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus on his tour. The following day, Eriksson, along with his DTM driver colleagues Gary Paffett, Paul di Resta and Jamie Green and former DTM and Formula 1 driver David Coulthard (all GBR), were on hand for interviews with journalists at a press conference. As a foretaste of the race weekend, the BMW M4 DTM was on display in the event room.

GT4 European Series: Podium success for the BMW M4 GT4

A large squad of BMW M4 GT4 race cars were in action in the GT4 European Series at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium this weekend, and celebrated numerous podium successes in both races. In the first race, Miguel Cristovao (POR) and Pavel Lefterov (BUL), in the #112 RN Vision STS BMW M4 GT4, celebrated second place in the Pro-Am category. In the second race, Simon Knap and Max Koebolt (both NED) in the #1 MDM Motorsport BMW M4 GT4 crossed the finish line in third place overall. In the same race, 3Y Technology's Sylvain Debs and Gwenael Delomier (both FRA) also made it onto the podium in third place in the Am category. The BMW Motorsport Juniors Nico Menzel (GER) and Beitske Visser (NED), also representing RN Vision STS, were in 14th place in the Silver Cup, but were forced to retire in race two.