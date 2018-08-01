Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Team RLL looking forward to Road America.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

Munich. The annual trip to Road America (USA) is always a highlight for BMW Team RLL. The classic Wisconsin circuit hosts the eighth GTLM round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and was the site of BMW Team RLL's very first pole position and victory in 2009 behind the efforts of Bill Auberlen and Joey Hand (both USA) in their BMW M3 GT. Over the past eight seasons the team has scored an additional two poles and seven podium finishes at the historic motor circuit, including two more wins in 2010 and 2012.

Sunday's 2:40-hour race will see the team looking to add to the positive results for the all-new BMW M8 GTE. To date, in the first seven rounds of the year the BMW M8 GTE has scored two pole positions and two second place finishes at Sebring (USA) and Mid-Ohio (USA).

Turner Motorsport has entered Auberlen and Robby Foley (USA) in the no. 96 TMS BMW M6 GT3. Turner has won the GTD class twice before at Road America. First, with the BMW Z4 GT3 in 2014 during their championship winning season and in 2017, before joining BMW Team RLL this year, Jesse Krohn (FIN) co-drove the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 with Jens Klingmann (GER) to the GTD class victory.

Statements on the race at Road America.

Bobby Rahal (BMW Team RLL, Team Principal): 'I always look forward to Road America. We have been competitive with every BMW model we have raced there over the years - BMW M3 GT, BMW Z4 GTLM and BMW M6 GTLM. I have every reason to believe that the BMW M8 GTE will be no different.'

Connor De Phillippi (#25 BMW M8 GTE): 'Road America is one of my top-three circuits on the calendar and a place where my expectations are high for our BMW M8 GTE. High speed and flowing with a few low speed technical bits is exactly what our car is built for! We've regrouped, made improvements and are ready to get back on the podium where we know we're capable of performing.'

Alexander Sims (#25 BMW M8 GTE): 'Since Lime Rock I have been to Spa in Belgium for the 24-hour GT3 race where we finished second to another BMW, so that was a fun and successful weekend! Looking ahead to Road America though, it's yet another amazing circuit that the IMSA championship goes to and I am looking forward to hustling our BMW M8 GTE around the track. I'm hopeful that we can get our car dialed in to the circuit and get some momentum going for the last third of the season.'

John Edwards (#24 BMW M8 GTE): 'Road America is a classic. The track has great flow with a big variety of slow, medium, and high speed corners, including the fastest corner on our schedule, the kink. It takes commitment, but it's possible to take the kink flat-out at around 150mph, even in a big GT car! After a very challenging season thus far, Jesse and I will be looking to bounce back on Sunday in Elkhart Lake.'

Jesse Krohn (#24 BMW M8 GTE): 'Road America is my favourite track in the U.S. so I am looking forward to driving there with the BMW M8 GTE. Last year was good with the BMW M6 GT3 as we scored a win and I hope we can be as competitive this year with the new car.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
06:18pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL looking forward to Road America.
PU
02:18pWALKENHORST ON SENSATIONAL VICTORY W : “This win means an awful lot to eve..
PU
07/31BMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
07/31BRITAIN'S CAR INDUSTRY CAUTIONS : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
07/31BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW to Build New EUR1 Billion Production Facility in ..
DJ
07/31BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group to expand production network in Europe
PU
07/30ALESSANDRO ZANARDI AHEAD OF HIS DTM : “I am more agile without my prosthe..
PU
07/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : More wins and podiums for BMW riders in international..
PU
07/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : More than 3,000 guests attend Drone Racing League eve..
PU
07/30BMW Raising Prices for Two U.S.-Made SUVs in China, Citing Tariffs
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
07/11Shanghai speeds up foreign auto investment 
07/05Clock Ticks Down To Next Tariff Round (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/05WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Clock Ticks Down To Next Tariff Round 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 958 M
EBIT 2018 9 812 M
Net income 2018 7 541 M
Finance 2018 21 309 M
Yield 2018 4,88%
P/E ratio 2018 7,24
P/E ratio 2019 7,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 53 946 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.77%63 004
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.07%212 857
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%87 690
DAIMLER0.00%74 157
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%54 271
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.51%53 086
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.