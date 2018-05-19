Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW i Berlin E-Prix thrills German Formula E fans.

Berlin. On Saturday, the BMW i Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport (GER) attracted plenty of Formula E fans to the circuit and provided a great atmosphere to match the summer temperatures. In the ninth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship season, the MS&AD Andretti Formula E drivers missed out on a points finish. After 45 laps, António Félix da Costa (POR) and Stéphane Sarrazin (FRA) finished in 15th and 20th positions. Victory went to Daniel Abt (GER, Audi).
Reactions to the BMW i Berlin E-Prix.
António Félix da Costa (#28 Andretti ATEC-003):
'What an event! Berlin has always been a great race but there were even more people here this time and the fans were really enthusiastic. It is great to see such positive development for Formula E. Unfortunately, we weren't quite able to keep up with the leaders on this circuit. Last year's experience already showed us that we can struggle here. Sadly, that was confirmed this time. Of course, we want to do better than 15th place, so we will be working hard to improve.'
Stéphane Sarrazin (#27 Andretti ATEC-003):
'I am happy to be back and driving in Formula E. I have done a lot of testing this year but competing in a race again is something a bit different. The field was tightly-packed in qualifying and we weren't far off the lead. Unfortunately, I had some problems with energy management during the race. I will have to work on that with the team before the next race in Zurich.'
The BMW i Fleet
BMW i is once again 'Official Vehicle Partner' of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Season 4. Spearheading the BMW i fleet is the new BMW i8 Coupé, modified with BMW M components. As well as the BMW i8 Coupé, the BMW i fleet for the ABB Formula E Championship also includes the new BMW i3s as 'Medical Car' and 'Race Director Car', and the BMW X5 xDrive40e in its role as 'Rescue Car'.
