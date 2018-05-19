Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW i Berlin E-Prix thrills German Formula E fans.

05/19/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

Berlin. On Saturday, the BMW i Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport (GER) attracted plenty of Formula E fans to the circuit and provided a great atmosphere to match the summer temperatures. In the ninth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship season, the MS&AD Andretti Formula E drivers missed out on a points finish. After 45 laps, António Félix da Costa (POR) and Stéphane Sarrazin (FRA) finished in 15th and 20th positions. Victory went to Daniel Abt (GER, Audi).

Reactions to the BMW i Berlin E-Prix.

António Félix da Costa (#28 Andretti ATEC-003):
'What an event! Berlin has always been a great race but there were even more people here this time and the fans were really enthusiastic. It is great to see such positive development for Formula E. Unfortunately, we weren't quite able to keep up with the leaders on this circuit. Last year's experience already showed us that we can struggle here. Sadly, that was confirmed this time. Of course, we want to do better than 15th place, so we will be working hard to improve.'

Stéphane Sarrazin (#27 Andretti ATEC-003):
'I am happy to be back and driving in Formula E. I have done a lot of testing this year but competing in a race again is something a bit different. The field was tightly-packed in qualifying and we weren't far off the lead. Unfortunately, I had some problems with energy management during the race. I will have to work on that with the team before the next race in Zurich.'

The BMW i Fleet

BMW i is once again 'Official Vehicle Partner' of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Season 4. Spearheading the BMW i fleet is the new BMW i8 Coupé, modified with BMW M components (combined fuel consumption: 1.9 l/100 km; combined energy consumption 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 42 g/km)*. As well as the BMW i8 Coupé, the BMW i fleet for the ABB Formula E Championship also includes the new BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 14.3 kWh; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)* as 'Medical Car' and 'Race Director Car', and the BMW X5 xDrive40e (combined fuel consumption: 3.4 - 3.3 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 15.4 to 15.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 78 - 77 g/km)* in its role as 'Rescue Car'.

* The fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval. The figures refer to a vehicle with basic configuration in Germany and the range shown considers the different size of the selected wheels and tires.

The CO2 efficiency specifications are determined according to Directive 1999/94/EC and the Pkw-EnVKV, and based (for classification) on the fuel consumption and CO2 values as per the NEDC cycle.

Further information on official fuel consumption figures and specific CO2 emission values of new passenger cars is included in the following guideline: 'Leitfaden über Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' (Guideline for fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electric power consumption of new passenger cars), which can be obtained free of charge from all dealerships and at https://www.dat.de/en/offers/publications/guideline-for-fuel-consumption.html.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 19:14:01 UTC
