BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW to Raise Dividend After 2017 Profit Rises

03/08/2018 | 02:10pm CET

By Sarah Sloat

German car maker BMW AG (BMW.XE) said on Thursday it would raise its 2017 dividend after earnings grew strongly in 2017, in part boosted by the effect of tax reform in the U.S.

After-tax profits rose 26% to 8.7 billion euros ($10.8 billion), while revenue was up 4.8% at EUR98.7 billion, BMW said. The luxury car maker plans to raise its dividend on common stock to EUR4 per share from EUR3.50 a year earlier, and to EUR4.02 on preferred shares from EUR3.52.

In December, BMW had said U.S. tax reform would have positive effect on deferred taxes. On Thursday, it said its income tax expense fell to EUR1.95 billion in 2017 from EUR2.8 billion in 2016.

The key margin in the company's automotive segment remained unchanged at 8.9%.

The rise in profit also comes despite continuing heavy investments in electrification and technology at BMW, which it expects to further increase this year.

The company expects to increase car deliveries in 2018, but also expects "the political and economic environment to remain volatile," it said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 97 989 M
EBIT 2017 9 867 M
Net income 2017 7 751 M
Finance 2017 19 428 M
Yield 2017 4,44%
P/E ratio 2017 7,16
P/E ratio 2018 7,56
EV / Sales 2017 0,36x
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capitalization 55 056 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | BMW | DE0005190003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 94,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.29%68 298
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.89%209 277
VOLKSWAGEN-6.28%98 146
DAIMLER-4.17%90 047
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-7.41%62 115
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.93%53 606
