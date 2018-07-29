Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
My previous session
News 
News

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China by up to 7 percent

07/29/2018 | 04:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in New York

BEIJING (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said it will raise the prices of two U.S.-made crossover sport-utility vehicles in China to take into account the additional cost of tariffs on U.S. car imports into the world's biggest auto market.

In a move due to take effect on Monday, BMW said in a statement to Reuters on the weekend that maker-suggested retail prices of the popular, relatively high-margin X5 and X6 SUV models will increase by 4 percent to 7 percent.

The rates of increase suggest that BMW is willing to absorb some of the higher costs stemming from bringing the SUVs to China from the factory in the U.S. state of South Carolina. It also highlights fierce competition among luxury car brands in China.

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 958 M
EBIT 2018 9 812 M
Net income 2018 7 541 M
Finance 2018 21 309 M
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 7,26
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 54 185 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.51%63 174
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.14%219 082
VOLKSWAGEN-9.21%87 630
DAIMLER-16.26%74 228
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.27%54 890
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.44%51 789
