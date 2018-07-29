Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China by up to 7 percent

In a move due to take effect on Monday, BMW said in a statement to Reuters on the weekend that maker-suggested retail prices of the popular, relatively high-margin X5 and X6 SUV models will increase by 4 percent to 7 percent.

The rates of increase suggest that BMW is willing to absorb some of the higher costs stemming from bringing the SUVs to China from the factory in the U.S. state of South Carolina. It also highlights fierce competition among luxury car brands in China.

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Richard Pullin)