BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
News 
News

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Baja Aragon 2018 – Round 7, FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup.

07/22/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

Media Information

Baja Aragon 2018

22 July 2018

Baja Aragon 2018 - Round 7, FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup.

  • Another MINI podium at 35th Baja Aragon
  • MINI John Cooper Works Rally crew of Jakub 'Kuba' Przygonski and co-driver Tom Colsoul claim second position overall.
  • Przygonski retains lead of 2018 FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup.

Munich. Jakub 'Kuba' Przygonski (POL) and co-driver Tom Colsoul (BEL) have maintained their series lead in the FIA Cross Country World Cup with a second place finish overall in the 2018 Baja Aragon. The pair, competing in the #201 MINI John Cooper Works Rally, faced strong competition from their two main championship challengers in Spain, but drove a good race to hold on to the advantage with four races remaining in this year's Cup.

It was a close finish to the 2018 Baja Aragon, which saw a record number of entries - 230 vehicles lined-up to start, including 32 female competitors - the highest ever to take part in the rally.

Less than one minute separated first and second place, with the only MINI crew entered in the race pushing to their limits to regain time lost in yesterday's stage. Przygonski and Colsoul went from fourth position to second on the final stage today, getting tantalisingly close to the front and finishing just 52 seconds behind the race winner.

Jakub 'Kuba' Przygonski: 'The last day was a really tricky day because it was raining and really muddy. We lost quite a lot of time yesterday, so the plan for today was to push to the maximum and we did it! We jumped from position 4 to position 2 and almost won from Vasilyev. We are really happy with the result because it was a really tricky stage, it was very slippery for a lot of the time and we went off track a few times because the lines were everywhere. I'm so happy that we have been able to keep good grip while going really fast in the MINI on such difficult terrain.'

Baja Aragon 2018: MINI race end results

Driver

Co-driver

Auto

#

Position

Time

Jakub Przygonski
(POL).

Tom Colsoul
(BEL)

MINI John Cooper Works Rally

201

2nd

6:38:42:0

+52.0

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 18:52:06 UTC
