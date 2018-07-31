Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/31 11:55:48 am
82.335 EUR   -0.77%
11:34aBRITAIN'S CAR I : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
11:27aBMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
10:27aBAYERISCHE MOTO : BMW to Build New EUR1 Billion Production Facility ..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Britain's car industry cautions: No-deal Brexit is our nightmare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:34am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble cars at the plant for the Mini range of cars in Cowley, near Oxford

LONDON (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would seriously damage the car industry in Britain and the European Union by raising costs and sowing chaos for carmakers and consumers alike, the head of Britain's car industry warned on Tuesday.

With less than eight months until Britain is due to exit the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to find a proposal to maintain economic ties with the bloc that pleases both sides of her divided party and is acceptable to negotiators in Brussels.

May has stepped up precautionary planning for a so-called "no-deal" Brexit that would see the world's fifth largest economy crash out of the EU on March 29, 2019, a step that could spook financial markets and dislocate trade flows across Europe and beyond.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said carmakers were increasingly concerned about the lack of clarity around the manner of Britain's departure from the EU.

That has raised the prospect of Britain leaving with no deal and falling back on World Trade Organization rules that could leave British car exporters facing EU import tariffs of around 10 percent.

"No deal... is just not an option. It would be seriously damaging to the industry not just in the UK but in Europe as well," Hawes told reporters as he presented SMMT's mid-year update on British car production.

At stake is the future of one of Britain's few manufacturing success stories since the 1980s - a car industry employing over 850,000 people and generating annual turnover of $110 billion. Much of the industry is owned by foreign companies.

The world's biggest carmakers including Toyota, BMW and Ford have urged Britain to ensure that they can import and export without hindrance after Brexit.

Supporters of Brexit admit there may be some short-term pain for Britain's $2.9 trillion economy, but that long-term it will prosper when cut free from the EU, which they cast as a failing German-dominated experiment in European integration.

"NO DEAL"?

Under the current timetable, both London and Brussels hope to get a final Brexit deal in October to give enough time to ratify it by exit day.

However, the potential for major political upheaval remains, with May's minority government facing a series of make-or-break moments in the Brexit process over coming months.

She must find a way to strike a deal with the EU, which has already rejected her preferred plan on trade, then sell that deal to her deeply fractured Conservative Party, before putting it to a vote in parliament.

Failure at any of those three hurdles could cost her job and thrust the United Kingdom into crisis.

In an attempt to rally support for May's proposals, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt visits Paris and Vienna this week.

"I will be explaining to my counterparts in Paris and Vienna that it is time for the EU to engage with our proposals, or we potentially face the prospect of a no-deal by accident, which would be very challenging for both the UK and EU," Hunt said.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn could come under pressure at its annual party conference in September to agree to support a referendum on any deal that May can secure, the Guardian newspaper reported.

There is deep concern in boardrooms about the prospect of Britain leaving the bloc without a deal, or with a deal that would silt up the arteries of trade.

That could be highly damaging for a car industry which is dependent on the speedy movement of huge numbers of parts across borders. The average car, for example, has about 30,000 parts.

Confidence among British consumers and businesses remains stuck well below levels before Britons voted in 2016 by a narrow majority for Brexit, surveys showed on Tuesday, two days before an expected interest rate increase by the Bank of England.

The Financial Times reported that the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, had softened his opposition to May's Brexit plan for financial services after the UK acknowledged Brussels would have ultimate control over the City of London's access to EU markets.

British car output in the first six months of 2018 fell by an annual 3.3 percent to 834,402, with disappointing domestic demand cancelling out strong exports, SMMT said.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Andy Bruce and William James
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.74% 82.34 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.41% 10.07 Delayed Quote.-19.38%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.37% 37.67 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP -1.40% 4940 End-of-day quote.9.41%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.50% 7493 End-of-day quote.2.64%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.24% 151.1 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
11:34aBRITAIN'S CAR INDUSTRY CAUTIONS : No-deal Brexit is our nightmare
RE
11:27aBMW to build 1 billion euro car factory in Hungary
RE
10:27aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW to Build New EUR1 Billion Production Facility in ..
DJ
10:08aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group to expand production network in Europe
PU
07/30ALESSANDRO ZANARDI AHEAD OF HIS DTM : “I am more agile without my prosthe..
PU
07/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : More wins and podiums for BMW riders in international..
PU
07/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : More than 3,000 guests attend Drone Racing League eve..
PU
07/30BMW Raising Prices for Two U.S.-Made SUVs in China, Citing Tariffs
DJ
07/29BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : One-two result for BMW at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francor..
PU
07/29Exclusive - BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
07/11Shanghai speeds up foreign auto investment 
07/05Clock Ticks Down To Next Tariff Round (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/05WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Clock Ticks Down To Next Tariff Round 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 958 M
EBIT 2018 9 812 M
Net income 2018 7 541 M
Finance 2018 21 309 M
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 7,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 54 115 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 93,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.45%63 390
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%218 392
VOLKSWAGEN-9.01%87 931
DAIMLER-16.17%74 483
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.04%54 717
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.10%51 789
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.