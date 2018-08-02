Log in
The V8 power unit for the new BMW 8 Series Coupe: A masterpiece from the Munich engine plant.

08/02/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Munich. The new BMW 8 Coupe is now rolling off the assembly line at the BMW Dingolfing plant, whilst the engine for the most dynamic model variant is being built at the company's main factory in Munich. Parallel to the start of production of the luxury sports car, assembly of the first V8 engines for the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 - 10.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 240 - 228 g/km) has been completed. The 4.4-litre, 390 kW/530 hp power unit for the BMW M Performance automobile is built at the BMW Group's engine plant at the tradition-steeped BMW Group production location, where the latest hi-tech processes and the skilled craftsmanship of experienced experts are incorporated into a manufacturing process that is characterised by the highest degree of quality awareness. As a result, an engine is produced that arouses particularly emotional driving pleasure due to its fascinating combination of supreme running smoothness and racing-inspired performance.

The extraordinary character of the new V8 engine is also reflected in the manufacturing processes applied at the Munich engine plant. Production of the high-performance power plant is effected using to a large extent the precision craftsmanship of highly qualified specialists who put each engine though an individual manufacturing process. Engine block, crankcase and cylinder head of the new V8 power unit are delivered to Munich by the light-metal foundry at the BMW Group Landshut plant, assembled on systems carriers with integrated data units and mechanically further processed with the highest degree of precision. As a result, it is possible during the manufacturing process to store all quality-related data such as tightening torques for bolts or valve clearances. The data exchange ensures that suitable tools and tightening torques for each respective engine are used at all assembly stations. In addition, main components such as bearing shells, con rods or cylinder heads are allocated an individual code. In this way, it is possible to keep precise track of the development of each component, from goods reception to installation.

With the assembly of the new V8 power unit at the Munich headquarters, the BMW Group is underscoring the significance of engine construction at its long-established production location. The competence of specialists for particularly efficient and complex power units at the BMW Munich plant is also used for the production of the current 6 or 8-cylinder engines for BMW M automobiles as well as twelve-cylinder engines for the BMW M760Li xDrive and Rolls-Royce models. It guarantees compliance with the highest quality standards and uncompromising processing quality to fulfil the prerequisites for outstanding performance and maximum driving pleasure experienced in the new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe.

combined fuel consumption: 10.5 - 10.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 240 - 228 g/km

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 22:11:06 UTC
