Trainings all over the world: Internationalisation of the BMW and MINI Driving Experience proceeding apace.

Munich. The successful BMW and MINI Driving Experience model is now even more international. South Africa is the latest market to have a BMW and MINI Driving Experience recognised with the certificate 'Official Partner of M', guaranteeing that it meets the highest quality standards for its customers.

During the certification process, BMW M GmbH provides training guidelines, as well as buildings and premises, in order to achieve homogeneous safety and quality standards for the BMW and MINI Driving Experience. Since 1997, the BMW and MINI Driving Experience has been training its instructors according to uniform global standards and testing them in an intensive process at the international BMW Instructor Academy. Only when all the aspects of the certification have been fulfilled is the official seal of quality - 'Official Partner of M' - awarded.

'The BMW and MINI Driving Experience has a greater presence than ever outside Germany,' says Robert Eichlinger, Head of the BMW and MINI Driving Experience. 'I am pleased that we are now able to offer customers on all five continents the highest possible quality of driver training courses. This means that our customers benefit from an unforgettable driving and brand experience, while also allowing us to convey valuable tips for driving in road traffic. That is precisely the goal of the BMW and MINI Driving Experience.'

The first international location to receive the 'Official Partner of BMW M' status was the BMW and MINI Driving Experience in the Netherlands in 2015. The USA followed in 2017, with the locations BMW Performance Center East in Spartanburg (South Carolina) and West in Thermal (California). In the same year, the markets in South Korea, Australia and the Nordics were also added to the offering. The Nordics market consists of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The launch in South Africa means that the highest seal of approval for the BMW and MINI Driving Experiences is now represented on all five continents around the world, making it a model of success for more than 40 years.

In South Africa, a diverse course offering awaits participants. Even before the 'Official Partner of BMW M' certification, around 3,800 drivers took part in training courses here each year. 4 instructors and 27 cars are on hand at present. The focus here is on BMW M track training courses, for which no fewer than 15 BMW M automobiles are available. The course portfolio is similarly extensive in Australia (3 instructors, 24 cars) and in the Nordics (3 instructors, 40 cars). In South Korea (15 instructors), which welcomed 24,000 participants last year, there is a choice of 89 BMW and MINI cars available 300 days per year, including 10 BMW i cars.

This shows how the BMW and MINI Driving Experience acts as a centre of excellence and the BMW Group's link between the product and the customer, as its driving-based training courses make it possible to experience the mobility of the future. In addition, more than 40 training courses are offered around the world, including driver safety training courses in the latest BMW, BMW i and MINI models, drift and racetrack training courses in BMW M cars, winter training courses on snow and ice, special courses for professional drivers, off-road tours in Africa, and motorcycle training courses.

About the BMW and MINI Driving Experience

The BMW and MINI Driving Experience is part of BMW M GmbH. As one of the first provides of driver training courses, it has been thrilling its customers with driving experiences in BMW Group vehicles since 1977. The BMW and MINI Driving Experience currently offers about 50 different training courses for BMW and MINI models, as well as BMW motorcycles, in over 30 countries around the world - all under the watchful eye of professional instructors. In 2017, more than 120,000 people took part in the training courses.

Under the slogan 'Passion leaves traces', the BMW and MINI Driving Experience plays an important role in improving driving safety on public roads, while at the same time conveying the joy of driving for which BMW is renowned. The BMW and MINI Driving Experience fulfils its social responsibility with its driver safety courses on asphalt and snow, which give the customers all the basics they need to drive safely and competently. The same can be said of the internal BMW driver training for approximately 20 different internal driving licences. On the other side of the coin are spectacular racetrack and drifting courses, which allow customers to enjoy emotional and action-packed experiences in powerful BMW M vehicles.

As well as the regular range of training courses, the BMW and MINI Driving Experience also places great importance on meeting the customer's specific desires. A team specialising in corporate events and incentives works closely with the customer to put together packages tailored to the customer's requirements.

Information on the BMW and MINI Driving Experience can be found at: http://www.bmw-drivingexperience.com

