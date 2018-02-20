Log in
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP (BTE)

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP (BTE)
News 
News Summary

Baytex Energy Corp : Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Baytex Energy, Encana, Whitecap Resources, and Canadian Natural Resources

02/20/2018 | 01:06pm CET

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 /Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Oil & Gas - E&P industry: Baytex Energy, Encana, Whitecap Resources, and Canadian Natural Resources. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 44.98 points, or 0.29%, to close Friday's trading session at 15,452.64. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 4.03 points, or 0.48%, to finish at 830.17.

Moreover, the Energy index was up by 1.10%, closing at 172.92.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Baytex Energy Corporation (TSX: BTE), Encana Corporation (TSX: ECA), Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP), and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX: CNQ). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Baytex Energy Corp.

Calgary, Canada headquartered Baytex Energy Corp.'s stock finished Friday's session flat at $3.22 with a total volume of 1.20 million shares traded. Shares of the Company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the US, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Baytex Energy's 50-day moving average of $3.80 is above its 200-day moving average of $3.64. View the research report on BTE.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=BTE

Encana Corp.

On Friday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Encana Corp. recorded a trading volume of 5.34 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.48 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.36% lower at $13.79. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $15.75 is above its 200-day moving average of $14.38. Shares of Encana, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 16.22. Get the free report on ECA.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=ECA

Whitecap Resources Inc.

Calgary, Canada headquartered Whitecap Resources Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.38% higher at $7.98. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.10 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average of $9.07. Shares of the Company, which acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, are trading at a PE ratio of 9.97. Access the most recent report coverage on WCP.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=WCP

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

On Friday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Canadian Natural Resources Ltd ended the session 1.46% higher at $39.59 with a total volume of 2.58 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources' shares have advanced 0.56% in the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $43.16 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $42.38. Shares of the Company, which acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, are trading at a PE ratio of 17.85. Today's complimentary report on CNQ.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=CNQ

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]
Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 1 017 M
EBIT 2017 -41,5 M
Net income 2017 -12,9 M
Debt 2017 1 732 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 2,45x
EV / Sales 2018 2,44x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart BAYTEX ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Baytex Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | BTE | CA07317Q1054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAYTEX ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,38  CAD
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. LaFehr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Tatsun Chan Chairman
Richard P. Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
Rodney D. Gray Chief Financial Officer
John Albert Brussa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP-16.15%602
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.13%66 363
CNOOC LTD1.60%65 070
EOG RESOURCES-1.07%62 268
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.17%53 452
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP4.25%38 933
